Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Overview By ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market By Drug Type (Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc, Obeticholic acid, Others), Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Providers, Retail Pharmacy), Disease Cause (Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare settings), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market are ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire, Genfit SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Shire, Enzo Biochem Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Immuron, Pfizer Inc., Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Celerion, NuSirt Biopharma, Perspectum Diagnostics., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and others.
Get Sample Copy of Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-market
Market Definition:
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a kind of a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which usually occurs when fat is collected in the liver. It usually causes inflammation and also damages the liver cell. NASH usually occurs on people who don’t consume alcohol. Itis very common in patients with conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high blood lipid, heart disease, and others. NASH can also cause problems like liver cancer and cirrhosis. According to researchers, about 3 to 12 percentage of population in United States is suffering from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Market Drivers
- Increasing cases of diabetes and obesity is driving the growth of the market
- Growing Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) affected population worldwide will also drive the market growth
- Rising healthcare expenditure will also propel the market growth
- Increasing launches of pipeline drugs will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Lack of proper diagnostic technologies for Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will restrain the market growth
- Less demand in the underdeveloped countries is another factor restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market
- By Drug Type
o Vitamin E & Pioglitazone
o Ocaliva
o Obeticholic acid
o Elafibranor
o Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc
o Others
- By Sales Channel
o Hospital Pharmacy
o Online Provider
o Retail Pharmacy
- By Disease Cause
o Hypertension
o Heart Disease
o High Blood Lipid
o Type 2 Diabetes
o Obesity
End User
o Hospitals
o Clinics
o Homecare settings
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Altimmune, Inc announced that they have acquired Spitfire Pharma, Inc along with their product candidate SP-1373 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The main aim of the acquisition is to help the company to meet the requirement of the people for treatment of Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the market and will provide better treatment to their patients
- In July 2019, InSphero AG launched their new 3D InSight Human Liver Disease Discovery Platform which is specially designed for the safety testing of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The main aim of this launch is to meet the increasing demand of research community for efficient and fast screening of the drug candidates
Competitive Analysis:
Global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Current and future of global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Market Overview
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Global, By Component
Product Type
Delivery
Industry Type
Geography
Company Landscape
Company Profiles
Related Reports
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475