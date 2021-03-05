Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market

Pioma Industries Pvt, Britvic plc (OTCMKTS: BTVCY), Himdard Laboratory, Nichols, Suntory Holdings Limited, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), Cottee Pvt. Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Elvin Group, Monin, among others.

The global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

The market is mainly driven by the rising demand for non-carbonated drinks in the developed countries and the increasing consumption of fruits and vegetable juices owing to the rising awareness regarding the functional properties of such juices which are preferred by health-conscious consumers. Also, the frequent launch of new flavored products with enhanced nutritional content mostly by the leading players further boosts the market growth. For instance, Swoon LLC, in 2019, launched a zero sugar liquid simple syrup, especially for the consumers suffering from Diabetes along with health-conscious consumers. Also, in the same year, Torani launched a new pure made line of syrups and sauces range comprising 16 flavor variants including Pumpkin Spice, Green Apple, Passionfruit, White Peach, Maple, and others in San Francisco.

Market Insights:

Rising Demand for Fruit-based Drinks

The demand for fruit-based drinks has witnessed steady growth owing to the rising importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. Also, changing lifestyles and altered eating patterns of the consumers have resulted in an increased intake of affordable, healthy, and quick sources of nutrition like fruit-based drinks, thereby catalyzing the growth of the market. Also, aided by the auxiliary demand from the beverage industry due to the increased consumption of convenience products including on-the-go beverages, and the rising demand for natural foods, along with health and nutritional concerns for processed products, the RTE fruit-based drinks market is estimated to experience a significant hike in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Asia-Pacific region has been witnessed to be the fastest-growing market for non-alcoholic concentrated syrup, where countries such as China, Indonesia, and India account for the largest share. The regional market has potential growth opportunities for new segments, such as convenience food, as the developing countries in the region are adopting western culture and lifestyle. Moreover, increasing consumer disposable income levels will contribute to demand. Also, with the increasing internet penetration, the online market for the purchase of food items including non-alcoholic concentrated syrups has seen rapid growth globally in the last 3-4 years. This category has attracted a few vertical specialists like Amazon, Walmart, Carrefour, etc. who are riding on increasing e-retailing growth and vying for a significant pie in online non-alcoholic concentrated syrups space.

The Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup market can be divided based on product types and their sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market based on Types are:

Fruit Syrup

Vegetables Syrup

Flavored Syrup

Other

Based on Application, the Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market is Segmented into:

Online Sales

Offline Retail

Regions are covered By Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

