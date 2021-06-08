Non-Alcoholic Botanical Infused Beverages Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2029

Moreover, rising demand from an aging population and growing health-conscious consumers results in the growth of global botanical-infused beverages market in the forecast period and is projected to open further new opportunities for the botanical-infused beverages market in the near future.

It is beneficial for both physical and mental health. With the growing demand for instant effects due to busier lifestyle and growing consumer awareness about the nutritional and health benefits associated with botanical-infused beverage products is boosting the sales of botanical-infused beverage globally. Global market for botanical-infused beverages is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Global botanical infused beverages market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to the growing demand for functional food by health-conscious consumer. In the food and beverage industry, botanicals are ingredients, which are derived from plants that exert various functional benefits including boosting the immune system, relaxation, burning fat, as well as enhancing memory.

Global Botanical Infused Beverages Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Functional Beverages

Food and beverage industry is currently witnessing an upcoming market for functional food having health benefits apart from nutrition. Botanicals exhibits varied functional benefits including boosting energy, enhancing memory and burning fat, among many others. Thus, the growing number of beverage manufacturers, include botanicals in their product formulations, as plant-derived products are considered safe for providing health benefits. Moreover, rising awareness amongst the consumer, especially the aging population is boosting the demand for botanical-infused beverages globally.

Rising Awareness about Health Benefits of Botanical Infused Beverages

Botanical infused beverages provide various functional benefits, which offer benefits to both physical and mental health. Botanical infused beverages have multiple benefits, such as antioxidant, detoxification, relaxation, boost the immune system and many more. Manufacturers are actively launching new products with new formulations providing various benefits to the consumers. For instance, iQ juice line has launched a variety of beverages including apple cider, passion fruit juice and tart cherry juice, which enhances the memory and nervous system.

Busier Lifestyle to Boost the Demand for Botanical Infused Beverage

Busy lifestyle has become the norm for today’s urban population, which has increased the number of people suffering from stress and insomnia. Botanicals such as chamomile and passionflower are known to have relaxing effects. Also, consumers are familiar with energy drinks and their immediate effects, which has caused an increase in interest and willingness to try new functional beverages, especially relaxing and distressing beverages. Thus, changing lifestyle has increased the demand for botanical infused beverage products.

Global Botanical Infused Beverages Market Regional Overview Botanical infused beverages have gained immense popularity in the North American region. Many manufacturers have developed a variety of beverages infused with botanicals. One of the most popular and favorite beverage in North America includes a ready-to-drink botanical beverage with lotus flowers, schizandra berry and Rhodiola rosea, which are recognized for their rejuvenating benefits. CBD infused beverages are trendy in the European region. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation of flavors in botanical-infused beverages, which includes basil-infused drinks, sakura-scented coffee blends, and many more. In the Asia Pacific region, botanical-infused beverages are widespread, especially in India. Beverages infused with aloe vera, amla and neem have been used for centuries due to their health benefits.