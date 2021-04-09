Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size in Asia Pacific | Growth, Key Players, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2024

The non-alcoholic beer market Asia Pacific is projected to generate a revenue of $7.5 billion every year by 2024. The shift in customer taste from alcoholic beverages to non-alcoholic drinks has never been more pronounced than during the COVID-19 times. According to a research conducted at the Universities of Cambridge and Bristol and the NIHR Bristol Biomedical research center, when 8 drink options were offered to participants, they showed a higher preference (of over 48%) for non-alcoholic drinks when the number of options was increased from four to six.

The are supposedly increased health benefits of non-alcoholic beer such as rehydration, post-exercise recovery, reduced risk of osteoporosis, higher copper metabolism, improved cardiovascular health, better sleep, increase in breast milk, and management of stress and anxiety.

The following four factors have been instrumental in advancing the non-alcoholic beer market share in Asia Pacific:

Awareness pertaining to negative impact on health

The heightened sense of health awareness amongst individuals in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic has been resulting in a shift in consumer preferences. Consumers are becoming aware about the negative effects of alcohol on health. The consumption of alcohol with specific drugs including aspirin can result in fatal consequences, leading to life-threatening conditions such as gastrointestinal bleeding.

Moreover, the consumption of alcoholic beer by pregnant women can cause permanent harm to the fetus, leading to intellectual and other forms of disability. A vast portion of the youth are inclined toward the consumption of beer in the region and due to the similar tastes of non-alcoholic beer and its alcoholic counterpart, several individuals are turning to the healthier alternative, advancing the demand across the Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beer market outlook.

Restaurants to play a vital role in encouraging demand

With the restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic being withdrawn gradually, restaurants are certain to witness a massive growth by 2024. Several of the popular restaurants and bars across the region have been actively encouraging the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages such as non-alcoholic flavored beer, non-alcoholic cocktails and non-alcoholic malt amongst the customers. The on-premise consumption of non-alcoholic beverages has been increasing across the restaurant segment due to the growing frequency of family dinners, boosting the APAC non-alcoholic beer market trends.

Malted grains based NA beer demand to soar

During 2017, the malted grains segment accounted for over $2 billion of the total share in the APAC non-alcoholic beer market. Non-alcoholic malted grains such as malted oats and malted barley are gaining popularity across the region, owing to the accompanying benefits such as low-calorie content, enhanced sweetness, enriched aroma, improved color of these beers brewed by breweries and microbreweries.

The preference for non-alcoholic, organic beer has been spiraling as non-alcoholic beer brands have been offering better products. Alcohol-free drinks including non-alcoholic malt also have lower sucrose content, digestible carbs, and vitamins.

Dealcoholization technology to gain traction

In terms of technology used in the non-alcoholic beer market in Asia Pacific, the dealcoholization segment claimed the dominant share in terms of revenue during 2017, attaining over $3.5 billion. The greater preference for non-alcoholic cocktails and for a natural yet stronger flavor amongst the populace in the region has been pushing the segmental growth. With numerous craft beer manufacturers, breweries, and microbreweries in the region deploying dealcoholization systems, the expansion of the segment is certain.

Suntory Beer, Erdinger Weibbrau, Weihenstephan, Carlsberg, Coors, Bernard Brewery, Arpanoosh, and Heineken N. V. are a few leading non-alcoholic beer producers offering products in Asia Pacific.

