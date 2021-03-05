Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Growth by Global Key Players: Asahi Breweries, Arpanoosh, Krombacher Brauerei, Aujan Industries

The Latest report about the Non-Alcoholic Beer market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Non-Alcoholic Beer market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

The global Non-Alcoholic Beer market is valued at 3635.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 4605.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Low-alcohol beer (also called light beer, non-alcoholic beer, small beer, small ale, or near-beer) is beer with little or no alcohol content, which aims to reproduce the taste of beer without the inebriating effects of standard alcoholic brews. Most low-alcohol beers are lagers, but there are some low-alcohol ales.

Alcoholic drinks, which are prohibited by Islam, have a destructive effect on the nervous system through the direct toxic effect. Besides, alcohol may lead to alcoholism with its psychological and mental troubles such as convulsions and hallucination. Non-alcoholic beer is a commonly consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. As a result, the Middle East has become the world’s largest non-alcoholic beer consumption area. In the Middle East, the rapid expansion of flavored products has increased the consumption of non-alcoholic products especially among younger generations, who like the sweet flavors of these products. Iran is the largest producer and consumption area in the Middle East. Non-alcoholic beer is a well-developed and established category in Iran. In spite of the fact that young Iranians are the main group of consumption of non-alcoholic beers, but the other demographics would become a new target group as a result of side effects by consumption of carbonated drinks. Behnoush Iran, Arpanoosh and Aujan Industries are local leaders. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken gain market share primarily through the acquisition of local businesses.

Market Segmentation-

The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Suntory Beer, Asahi Breweries, Arpanoosh, Krombacher Brauerei, Aujan Industries, Erdinger Weibbrau, Weihenstephan, Kirin, etc

Segmentation by Type:

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method

Segmentation by Application:

Man

Woman

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Competitive Landscape:

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The Non-Alcoholic Beer market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of key vendors and other prominent vendors. Key vendors are increasingly focusing on creating awareness about the Non-Alcoholic Beer courses and their benefits. Global vendors are trying to stabilize themselves in the market, whereas, regional vendors are focusing on product offerings to establish themselves in the market. Vendors are providing a diversified range of product lines intensifying the competitive scenario.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.

Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.

Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Non-Alcoholic Beer players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.

Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Non-Alcoholic Beer business.

Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Non-Alcoholic Beer business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.

