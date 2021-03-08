“Nomadland” and “The Crown” are the big winners of the night

Critics Choice Awards: “Nomadland” and “The Crown” are the big winners of the night

After the Golden Globes and even before the Oscars, another edition of the critical accolades that highlighted Netflix.

“The Crown” was one of the winners of the night.

This Sunday, March 7th, another edition of the Critics Choice Awards, presented by the critic, took place. As with the recent delivery of the Golden Globes, “Nomadland” again confirmed the preference and Chloé Zhao became the first Chinese woman to win the award as a director and screenwriter.

One of the highlights of the series was “The Crown,” Netflix’s British licensed series, which won four categories: Best Actor in a Drama Series, Josh O’Connor; Best Actress in a Drama Series, Emma Corrin; Best Drama Series; and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson.

Netflix was also eligible for awards for “Gamito de Dama”, for the comedy special “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” and for the film “The 7 of Chicago”. The streaming platform won a total of 14 awards.

Like recent deliveries, this 26th edition of the Critics Choice Awards was online, with multiple speeches and Taye Diggs as the host.

See the list of 2021 Critics Choice Awards winners.

TV

Best drama series

“The crown”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best comedy series

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best miniseries

“Gamito de Dama”

Best telefilm

“Hamilton”

Best Actor in Miniseries or Telephones

John Boyega, “Little Ax”

Best Actress in a Series or a Televised Film

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Gamito de Dama”

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Telephoto Movie

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Best secondary actress, miniseries, or telefilm

Uzo Aduba, “Woman America”

movie theater

Best movie

“Nomadland”

Best actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey: The Mother of the Blues”

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, “A Girl With Potential”

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

The best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat: the next film”

Best Young Actress / Actor

Alan Kim, “Minari”

Best cast

“The Chicago 7”

Best director

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best original script

Emerald Fennell, “A Girl With Potential”

Best-fitting argument

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best photography

Joshua James Richards, “Nomad Land”

Best processing

“The Chicago 7”

Best wardrobe

“Ma Rainey: The Mother of the Blues”

Better visual effects

“Principle”

Best comedy

“Palm Springs”

Best foreign film

“Minari”