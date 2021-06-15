Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Analysis 2021: Size, Share, Growth rate|Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Samsung(Harman Kardon)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Research Report 2021“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Noise-Cancelling Headphones data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Samsung(Harman Kardon), AKG, Beats, Philips, Logitech UE, Plantronics, SYLLABLE, Monster, PHIATON, JVC, Klipsch, Grandsun, Xiaomi, Huawei, 1more

Market Segment by Product Type:

Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones By Marketing Channel:

Supermarket

Exclusive Shop

Online Sales

Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market are:

Bose

Sony

Sennheiser

Audio-Technica

Samsung(Harman Kardon)

AKG

Beats

Philips

Logitech UE

Plantronics

SYLLABLE

Monster

PHIATON

JVC

Klipsch

Grandsun

Xiaomi

Huawei

1more Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Market Segment by Application:

Noise-Cancelling Headphones is a type of high performance headphones taking Active Noise Reduction Technology to reduce unwanted ambient sounds. This is distinct from passive headphones which, if they reduce ambient sounds at all, use techniques such as soundproofing. The major global noise-cancelling headset manufacturers include Bose, SONY, Sennheiser, Audio Technica, Samsung(Harman Kardon), AKG, BEATS, Philips, Logitech UE, etc. The world’s largest manufacturer is Bose, whose noise-cancelling headset revenue accounts for about 23% of the global revenue. The world’s largest manufacturer is Bose which accounted for approximately 23% of the global revenue of Noise-Cancelling Headphones. The global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market size is projected to reach US$ 1992.5 million by 2027, from US$ 1360.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027. This report focuses on Noise-Cancelling Headphones volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Noise-Cancelling Headphones market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Noise-Cancelling Headphones market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market

Table of Contents

1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.2.3 Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Segment by Marketing Channel

1.3.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Comparison by Marketing Channel: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Exclusive Shop

1.3.4 Online Sales

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Noise-Cancelling Headphones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Noise-Cancelling Headphones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Noise-Cancelling Headphones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Noise-Cancelling Headphones Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

3.4.1 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

3.5.1 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

3.6.1 China Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

3.7.1 Japan Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

3.8.1 South Korea Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Marketing Channel

6.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Market Share by Marketing Channel (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Growth Rate by Marketing Channel (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Bose

7.1.1 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Bose Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Bose Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sony

7.2.1 Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sony Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sennheiser

7.3.1 Sennheiser Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sennheiser Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sennheiser Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sennheiser Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sennheiser Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Audio-Technica

7.4.1 Audio-Technica Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.4.2 Audio-Technica Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Audio-Technica Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Audio-Technica Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Audio-Technica Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Samsung(Harman Kardon)

7.5.1 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.5.2 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AKG

7.6.1 AKG Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.6.2 AKG Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AKG Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 AKG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AKG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Beats

7.7.1 Beats Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beats Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Beats Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Beats Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Beats Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Philips

7.8.1 Philips Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.8.2 Philips Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Philips Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Logitech UE

7.9.1 Logitech UE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.9.2 Logitech UE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Logitech UE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Logitech UE Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Logitech UE Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Plantronics

7.10.1 Plantronics Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.10.2 Plantronics Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Plantronics Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Plantronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Plantronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SYLLABLE

7.11.1 SYLLABLE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.11.2 SYLLABLE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SYLLABLE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SYLLABLE Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SYLLABLE Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Monster

7.12.1 Monster Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.12.2 Monster Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Monster Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Monster Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Monster Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 PHIATON

7.13.1 PHIATON Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.13.2 PHIATON Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.13.3 PHIATON Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 PHIATON Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 PHIATON Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 JVC

7.14.1 JVC Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.14.2 JVC Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.14.3 JVC Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 JVC Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 JVC Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Klipsch

7.15.1 Klipsch Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.15.2 Klipsch Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Klipsch Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Klipsch Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Klipsch Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Grandsun

7.16.1 Grandsun Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.16.2 Grandsun Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Grandsun Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Grandsun Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Grandsun Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Xiaomi

7.17.1 Xiaomi Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.17.2 Xiaomi Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Xiaomi Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Xiaomi Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Huawei

7.18.1 Huawei Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.18.2 Huawei Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Huawei Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 1more

7.19.1 1more Noise-Cancelling Headphones Corporation Information

7.19.2 1more Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Portfolio

7.19.3 1more Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 1more Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 1more Recent Developments/Updates 8 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Noise-Cancelling Headphones

8.4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Distributors List

9.3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Industry Trends

10.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Growth Drivers

10.3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Challenges

10.4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Noise-Cancelling Headphones

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Marketing Channel (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Marketing Channel (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

