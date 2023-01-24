Nodwin Gaming reveals groups for PUBG New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale

Nodwin Gaming and ESL have introduced the groupings for the upcoming PUBG New State Professional Collection India Challenger Finale, that includes a prize pool of ₹1 crore. 24 groups have been divided into three teams, competing over two days to safe a spot within the Grand Finale.

The Challenger Finale will happen on January 26 and 27, and the 24 groups will compete in a spherical robin format on the LAN occasion. Solely the highest 16 from the general scoreboard will make it to the Grand Finale, which is slated to be performed on January 28 and 29.

PUBG New State Professional Collection Challenger Finale teams

GodLike, the top-performing group within the Cell Challenger part, has been positioned in Group A. The second and third groups, Gods Reign and Nexgen have been positioned in Group C. Listed here are the three teams of eight groups every which have certified from the earlier spherical:

Group A

Workforce ESN GodLike Esports Reckoning Esports Deadrow Esports Udog India FS Esports Hyderabad Hydas Large Brothers

Group B

True Rippers Esports Chemin Esports Kingman Revenant World Esports Workforce Tamilas Workforce XO S8UL

Group C

Workforce Insane The World of Battle Skylightz Gaming Workforce Zero Gravity Needed Gaming Nexgen Gods Reign Workforce XSpark

All matches of the Challenger Finale can be broadcast on the YouTube and Fb channels of Nodwin Gaming and ESL India from 5 pm onwards. The organizers have additionally confirmed {that a} 10-point scoring system can be carried out within the two upcoming levels. The contributors should modify their gameplay to gather extra factors as the brand new scoring guidelines decrease the location factors in comparison with the 15-point system.

The earlier stage of the PUBG New State occasion ran throughout eight match days, with 32 groups preventing for twenty-four slots on this part. Some well-known names like Enigma Gaming, TSM, and Marcos Gaming have been among the many backside eight groups who didn’t progress to the upcoming Finale.

Workforce ESN has acquired the roster of Unhealthy Devils, who was in twelfth place within the PUBG New State Cell Challenger. Workforce XO and S8UL had good outings within the final part and are thought of high contenders within the event. World Esports and Skylightz will even purpose to keep up their momentum.

Workforce XSpark struggled within the earlier part as they secured solely 139 factors in 22 video games and positioned twentieth within the general rankings. Revenant, Chemin, and Hyderabad Hydras additionally had a troublesome time and barely managed to get a spot within the PUBG New State Finale.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



