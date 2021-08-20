Nobody knows where the most expensive painting in the world is – or whether it is real

Damaged by the time, the small painting of Christ went from hand to hand and was auctioned in 1958 for just over 100 euros. The constant cleaning and repainting distorted the features of the subject, who was then described as a “drugged hippie”.

Fifty years later, Alexander Parish came across her in an inheritance sale. Parish is a sleeper hunter, a hunter of dormant works, paintings with poorly ascribed authorship that are worth a lot more than one thinks.

Fascinated by some of the details of the painting, he bought it in 2005 in collaboration with Robert Simon, a specialist in old classical masters, for a little over a thousand euros. They believed it could be valuable work.

“It looked damaged but is still a good Renaissance work. I thought it was nice, but it had too many repaints. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being a da Vinci. If we were really, really lucky, it could be attributed to one of his colleagues, ”Simon told CNBC. Finding a Da Vinci is a rarity as the Italian genius left fewer than 20 signed paintings.

To understand whether “Salvator Mundi was an original or not, it took a lot of restoration work to remove the newly painted layers and go to the origin of the traces. The work was turned over to Dianne Modestini, one of the main witnesses of the new documentary that seeks to unravel the mystery of what many call “the male Mona Lisa”.

The Lost Leonardo, which opened in the US on August 13, recaps the unlikely story of the greatest artistic discovery of the century. Or is it? The restoration was the starting point of a crazy journey that brings with it many millions, many questions and geopolitical questions.

But before Salvator Mundi caught the attention of the art world, Modestini had a lot to do. Between the removal of old layers and new paintings, he noticed small details that, he explains, could only have been the work of the great genius Leonardo da Vinci – especially the similarities with his most famous work, the Mona Lisa.

Despite criticism of Modestini’s restoration, the National Gallery in London decided in 2011 to exhibit the painting under the title “a new Da Vinci”. Despite the reluctance of many experts, the decision helped to consolidate the authorship of the work.

The millionaire carousel began two years later. In 2013, the Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier bought Salvator Mundi for 64 million euros on behalf of the Russian Dmitry Rybolovlev. But he’d sell it for more than 100 – a valuation well above the two percent Bouvier should have been.

In 2017 Salvator Mundi returned to the auction stage. But no one expected the drama that unfolded in the room, where the value rose to 385 million euros in 19 minutes, an all-time record ever paid for a painting.

The invitation to tender would have been carried out by the Saudi Prince Badr bin Abdullah, but it later emerged that he was acting on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Ministry of Culture. The aim was to make him the new star of the Louvre in the Saudi capital. Behind the screen, of course, stood the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The ambition to make Salvator Mundi the new star of the Louvre in Abu Dhabi did not materialize. There was even a closed date for the official presentation, which was eventually postponed.

However, the painting was slated to be on view during the Da Vinci 500th birthday exhibition in 2019 at the Louvre in Paris. It was even reserved for the painting, but it never made it to Paris. The explanation is fraught with uncertainty.

There are people who speak of the museum’s refusal to place Salvator Mundi in the same room as the Mona Lisa so as not to give it the same meaning. Another documentary, Savior for Sale, even shows that after analyzing the painting, according to some anonymous sources associated with the French government, the Louvre had doubts about its authenticity.

Yes, this Salvator Mundi would have had a contribution from Da Vinci, but that’s all. The Louvre reportedly told the government that “exhibiting the painting in Saudi terms would be like washing a piece that costs more than 300 million euros”.

Since then nobody has seen Salvator Mundi. The painting was never shown in any of the Louvres. Fierce speculation: some guarantee it will be kept in a tax haven in Geneva; others who are on bin Salman’s millionaire yacht. And while experts speculate about the whereabouts, experts continue to question the authenticity of the work.

Many of them do not deny that Salvator Mundi actually has one or the other brilliant detail from the Italian artist, but that it was just an occasional help with a work by one of his assistants. Something they say was common practice.

“It’s not even a good painting,” says art critic Jerry Saltz. But for every specialist in denial there is someone else who guarantees that it can only be a work by Da Vinci. The documentary goes on and addresses the interests behind the hasty authentication: everyone would have something to gain from the emergence of the “male Mona Lisa”, in this case many millions of euros between museums, dealers and potential buyers.