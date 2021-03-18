Nobody gets along with the shocking “Grey’s Anatomy” scene

The return of the second part of the season was dramatic. Very dramatic.

Meanwhile on Gray Beach …

As if one pandemic in the real world and another in the world of “Grey’s Anatomy” wasn’t choking, the latest episode, which aired in Portugal this Wednesday March 17th, brought even more reasons for fans to get used to the head. The seventh chapter of what may be the last season of the series – which is already on the 17th – came with a bang.

After a three month hiatus, the cast returned to television – and we returned to the chaos caused by Covid-19, in this case with a few more starters. The seventh episode, which lasts two hours, crosses characters from “Station 19”, another series in this universe by Shonda Rhimes. Anything to prepare for a shocking death – yes, one more.

As we continue to witness Meredith’s drama and her difficult battle against Covid-19, the plot of this episode follows Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who is dramatically stabbed to death after pursuing a trafficker.

DeLuca is taken to the hospital, where he is miraculously saved. Everything is fine when it ends well, right? Not correct. Back on the idyllic beach of Meredith, the two talk about the future, love and plans that DeLuca had. In the face of all these wrappings, the worst was feared. And the worst happened. The postoperative period, which appeared to be going well, is entering a downward spiral. DeLuca begins to bleed and eventually everything did not go perfectly during the operation.

They try to revive him for 40 minutes without success. However, there is always time for goodbyes on Meredith Beach. “You will be fine, Meredith. I have to go, ”says the protagonist’s latest love. And DeLuca runs down the beach to hug his mother.

“I could say so much, but the only thing that comes to mind is ‘thank you’. Thank you to the fans who loved DeLuca as much as I did. Telling his story was one of the great honors of my life, ”the actor wrote on social media after the episode. However, fans cried and mourned another death.

Don’t think the decision was easy. It is the show’s creator, Krista Vernoff, who endorses this. “I admit that while I was writing these episodes I often walked into the writers ‘room screaming and crying,’ Really, are we going to do this? I think I’m afraid to move forward. We have to save him. “The fan inside me wanted to save DeLuca, but as a storyteller, I just follow them wherever they go,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

This ended the path of the character of Gianniotti, who has played her for seven years. Another name for the tragic list of deaths on “Grey’s Anatomy” that struck the hearts of fans. And DeLuca is now part of the monument, in which Derek Sheperd, George O’Malley, Lexie Gray and Mark Sloan, among others, have remained. And get ready, because there are four more episodes to be seen this season.

Recently, lead actress Ellen Pompeo confirmed that it has not yet been decided whether there will be a new season. The ending of “Grey’s Anatomy” has been talked about for several years.