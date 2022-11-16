“Nobody cared” – Emiru reveals she got creepy messages from major streamers while in high school

On November 15, Twitch streamer and avid cosplayer Emily “Emiru” made a visitor look on One True King’s podcast Noodle Store.

Podcast hosts Tectone and Wealthy Campbell began a dialog about how Twitch and the net group have modified over time. Emiru talked about that she started her on-line profession in 2015 and shared a narrative from that time frame.

She revealed that when she was in highschool, some well-known streamers reached out to her, and joked about grooming her and choosing her up from the college bus:

“Among the greatest streamers on the platform on the time and no person cared! Like, folks would giggle about it.”

Emiru particulars how some outstanding content material creators messaged her when she was in highschool

On the 50-minute mark of the podcast, Wealthy Campbell claimed that Twitch was a “fairly brutal platform” again within the day, and that it is a greater scenario now. Emily concurred and said that fellow OTK member Nick “Nmplol” shared the identical sentiment.

Because the dialog continued, the 24-year-old talked about that Twitch was “very totally different” in 2015 and stated:

“Twitch was very totally different again then. I can some tales about that point. There’s some s**t that occurred to me that may not f***ing fly now in any respect! Like, folks could be f***ing canceled if it occurred now.”

Tectone was intrigued and requested that Emily share her story.

Timestamp: 00:50:15

Emiru said that she started her livestreaming profession when she was 17 years outdated, and a few outstanding streamers who had been 5 to 10 years older obtained in contact together with her. She elaborated:

“So, like, I began streaming on Twitch after I was like, 17. So, I used to be in highschool. And there have been, like, a number of large male streamers that discovered me, that had been manner older than me. Like, 5 to 10 years older than me. They might, like, make jokes about about, like, grooming me. Selecting me up from faculty. Like, faculty bus and promenade jokes. Like, being, like, ‘Oh, I’ll go promenade together with her and appear to be her dad.'”

Emiru claimed that nobody cared concerning the scenario, and that she was known as a “clout chaser”:

“In truth, I might get hate for folks would love, name me a s*ut and be, like, ‘Oh you are a clout chaser.’ Though I by no means contacted them. Like, by no means frolicked with them despite the fact that they requested me to. And so they knew that I used to be in highschool and no person cared! Like, think about if that occurred now! Like, the largest streamers had been, like, speaking to a 17-18 12 months outdated woman.”

Wealthy Campbell and Tectone had been left speechless by the revelation, with the latter exclaiming:

“What the f**ok! That is truly terrible! Jesus Christ!”

Followers react to Emiru’s story

The YouTube feedback part was bustling with fan reactions, as greater than 130 group members offered their take. Here is a snippet of some related fan reactions:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s story (Photos by way of Best Twitch Clips/YouTube)

Emiru is a widely known persona whose reputation skyrocketed after she joined OTK earlier this 12 months. Moreover being a cosplayer, she is a League of Legends content material creator and presently has a couple of million followers on her channel.



