No, You Can’t Turn Off God Of War Ragnarok’s Annoying Puzzle Hints

God of Battle Ragnarok has arrived to massively excessive evaluate scores and probably the most Recreation Awards nominations of the 12 months, but when there’s one minor factor concerning the sport that almost everybody can agree isn’t dealt with accurately, it’s the way in which the sport offers away the answer to its puzzles.

Whereas this was the case to a sure extent within the final sport, it appears to have been ramped up right here, and regardless of some complicated setting choices, there’s really no approach to flip off puzzle hints, the place in the event you stand round in a puzzle zone lengthy sufficient, one in every of your companions will begin shouting the reply to you, or prompts may seem on the display screen.

There’s an “lengthen puzzle timer” choice in settings, which at first some believed was the way in which you may get God of Battle Ragnarok to at lesat provide you with extra time earlier than yelling solutions at you, however that’s really not what it does. Sony Santa Monica has confirmed all that does is lengthen the time you’ve gotten with sure puzzle mechanics, like hitting the three runes for chests, as an illustration, it doesn’t alter NPC habits or hints in puzzles. There is no such thing as a approach to really change this.

Sure, it’s true that for some, that is an accessibility concern, however I don’t assume many individuals are arguing that puzzle hints mustn’t exist in any respect in any context, it’s that you must have the ability to flip them off if you wish to, in an effort to merely discover the solutions your self.

Typically, I like these hints. However that’s primarily when Mimir or somebody tells me that throw my axe at slightly wind jet in a wall isn’t doing something, and I’ll have to come back again later. I do like being instructed one thing is basically non-progressible earlier than I waste my time.

Nevertheless, for many different puzzles, it looks like overkill. One in all two issues occurs, both the hints begin simply as you’re beginning to determine it out your self, freely giving the reply for easy methods to open a gate or flip a water wheel, or the hints aren’t hint-y sufficient, and Mimir will probably be shouting “MOVE THE CRANE” at you thirty instances however you may’t really work out how to try this. Each points of this are annoying in their very own methods.

This looks as if sufficient of a typical grievance with the sport that maybe Sony Santa Monica might add toggle settings in a future patch. I’d do one to increase the time it takes for companions to present you hints, and one to show off the hints totally. I’m all for accessibility choices and haven’t any downside with hints as a rule, however God of Battle’s are overly aggressive and on the very least, want an choice to take away them, if gamers are equally bothered.

