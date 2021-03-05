No worries about the Astrazeneca vaccine | Free press

More people report side effects for the vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca than for the other two vaccines used in Germany. However, this could be due to other factors.

Langen (dpa) – The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), which is responsible for vaccine safety, considers Astrazeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to be just as good as the Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

However, more suspected adverse reactions were reported for the vector vaccine than for the two mRNA vaccines, the institute reported in its safety report.

The number of side effects reported was “relatively higher” with Astrazeneca, the PEI reported. However, “it cannot necessarily be concluded from this that the vaccine is more reactive, as the increased reporting rate could also be related to the increased media coverage of the vaccine and the different age groups of the vaccinated people”.

In addition, many reports were reported as “feeling severe”, even though they were only temporary fever, for example. For example, in the UK, according to the PEI, there is not much difference in the reported side effects of the different vaccines.

The adverse reactions after vaccination with any of the three products are “mainly transient local reactions and general reactions,” the PEI reports. These were also reported in the pre-approval clinical studies. Astrazeneca mainly reported fever, chills and flu-like symptoms. “Isolated anaphylactic reactions” after this vaccine “should be discussed”.

The Astrazeneca vaccine is now also recommended for people aged 65 and over in Germany. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) announced in advance in Berlin that vaccination with the drug is “approved by all age groups”. At the end of January, Stiko initially recommended the vaccine only for people between the ages of 18 and 64.

The PEI report contains the reports up to February 26, which is about two months since the start of vaccinations in Germany. Since then, according to the PEI, nearly 12,000 “suspected adverse reactions or vaccination complications related to vaccination” have been reported – with a total of 5.9 million vaccinations (5.4 million with Biontech / Pfizer, about 168,000 with Moderna and just under 364,000 with Astrazeneca).

8,368 suspected cases were reported to Biontech / Pfizer, 484 to Moderna and 2,765 to Astrazeneca. In about 300 other cases, the vaccine was not reported. “The reporting rate for the three vaccines combined was 2.0 per 1000 vaccine doses,” the PEI reported. Counting only those reactions classified as severe, the rate was 0.6 per 1000 vaccine doses for all three vaccines.

