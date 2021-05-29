No Way Home could bring Marvel’s largest group of villains to the MCU

The hype surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to escalate. We know that the film will pay homage to all previous iterations of the hero, with heavy rumors about the (for the time being refuted) presence of the former Spider-Man actors. A source has sparked a ton of debate recently by introducing the entire cast of villains that make up the movie and presenting a really big twist that is right before our eyes!

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Who Will The Sinister Six Be?

After being debunked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will be busy in this new work as a persistent rumor has it that a team of super villains are being charged with hormones Coming from other dimensions, led by the Green Fool (Willem Dafoe), makes his overwhelming entry into the MCU. If Marvel fans know who the hard core elements of this team called Sinister Six are, anyone who has just watched the movies could be a little lost.

It is the journalist and insider Jeff Sneider who reports these statements for the media Collider. According to him, the list of Spider-Man’s enemies will be from previous incarnations who have already faced a version of the Weaver. We will therefore be the green goblin, Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 2), the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3) but also the lizard (Rhus Ifans) from Amazing Spider-Man, Electro (Jamie Foxx. ) and the rhinoceros (Paul Giamatti) from Amazing Spider-Man 2. Lots of villains! Also in his Sneider Cut podcast, the journalist believes that the film’s title has a hidden meaning:

I had heard that No Way Home was not referring to Spider-Man, it was referring to the villains. That the bad guys come from these various alternative dimensions, that they have no way back.

Villains stranded in No Way Home!

What makes a superhero powerful are the villains he faces, and those of Spider-Man are perhaps much more interesting than the hero himself (other than the various fools). The film will be inextricably linked with the multiverse. This definitely suggests the presence of Doctor Strange in No Way Home. This film, similar to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will serve as an introduction to explaining how the Multiverse works in Phase 4 of the MCU.

If we trust the words of Sneider, the villains Tom Holland faces will be incarnations from alternate realities of those already seen in theaters. What could lead to misunderstandings if in Spider-Man 2 the official death of Dr. Octopus was shown on the screen. But according to director Jon Watt: “In this universe nobody really dies.” A super, villain or hero, surpasses death as if it were just a bad cold.

Electro: I brought some friends with me

Peter: Oh no, Jocasta, can you hear me? We need reinforcements. It’s not just electro. They are all there. The Dark Six!

The green fool, the great evil of the film?

The Green Fool is certainly Spider-Man’s most iconic opponent, tied but a bit more than Dr. Octopus. For Spider-Man 3 of the MCU, everything indicates that he will be the movie’s main villain. In any case, Jeff Sneider is “pretty sure” that this information is correct. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know what role he will play. One theory is that it plays a very important role in the scenario outlined here.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will certainly be behind the Sinister Six’s foray into the universe of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Used to Machiavellian schemes, he will no doubt manage to block the other five members of the team in the dimension of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and force them to work for him, again reflecting the title of the film. Or, as with Dr. Octopus, there will be a different version of the character. All of this should be treated with caution for now, as nothing has been confirmed by Disney, Marvel, or Sony at this point.

Who are the Sinister Six really?

The Sinister Six are arguably the most famous villain team in the Marvel and Spider-Man universes. It first appeared in the January 1964 comic book The Amazing Spider-Man Annual # 1, it consisted of the weaver’s most loyal and bitter enemies. Its first version was written by Dr. Edited Octopus. Due to the deaths / disappearances / lack of popularity, the team has grown to include up to 7, 10, 12 or even 66 members.

The first version consisted of Vulture, Electro, Mystério, Sandman and Kraven the Hunter, a villain who is not loved by the MCU, and hence Dr. Octopus. Later it will include various members such as animals (the scorpion, the scarab, the lizard, the rhinoceros). Overall, even if it had different names (Sinner Six, Ultimate Six, Superior Six), it’s no less than 20 different versions of the team that have tried to put an end to Spider-Man.