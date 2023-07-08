No Wagner Group Here: Riddles Grow as Belarus Displays an Empty Base

After the 36-hour mutiny ended on June 24 with out a main armed conflict, Mr. Lukashenko claimed credit score for brokering the decision, and he appeared to sketch the outlines of a deal: the Wagner chief Yevgeny V. Prigozhin would go to Belarus, Russian authorities wouldn’t prosecute him, and Wagner fighters in Ukraine who didn’t wish to be absorbed into the Russian navy, as required by a brand new regulation, might be welcome there, too.

Mr. Lukashenko stated final week that Wagner would possibly use an previous Belarusian navy base, however regardless of the hypothesis spurred by the brand new tents, it was not clear that he meant this one, within the village of Tsel’. He additionally stated that Mr. Prigozhin was in Belarus, although there was no affirmation of that.

On Thursday, in a uncommon session with overseas journalists, Mr. Lukahsenko stated Mr. Prigozhin was in Russia, a free man. On Friday, a Pentagon official, talking on situation of anonymity to debate navy intelligence, stated Mr. Prigozhin was believed to be in Moscow, with no obvious restrictions on his actions.

Normal Kasinsky was cagey concerning the camp’s function. He stated it might be used for a navy coaching train in September, and insisted that the tents and bunks have been erected so shortly as a part of an train in speedy discipline camp building.