“No sprint”: e-patient records usually start gently | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Health data such as medical reports and smartphone X-rays: since the beginning of the year, this has been possible with new electronic patient records (ePA). Two months after the start, the voluntary offer generally attracted rather moderate interest from policyholders of major health insurers.

However, the digital document folder should only gradually acquire more functions and become better known. The cash registers are counting on a significant increase in demand.

The app has now been activated 4500 times at the general local health insurance funds (AOK), the AOK Federal Association announced at the request of the German news agency. At Barmer, 6,800 apps were downloaded and more than 2,600 activated and several hundred policyholders registered for use with DAK-Gesundheit, according to the company. Nearly 80,000 users have downloaded and used the app at Techniker Krankenkasse (TK).

The voluntary e-file for the 73 million people with statutory health insurance was launched on January 1. But first with a test phase. In the first instance, patients can use the EPD for themselves; non-digital documents must initially also be scanned with a mobile phone or tablet. Networks with practices will only be tested in the first quarter of 2021 with doctors in Berlin and the region of Westphalia-Lippe with statutory health insurance. However, all practices must be connected before July 1. And that should also provide more momentum.

TK boss Jens Baas told the dpa: “Digital data help us to better understand diseases and the course of diseases and thus treat them more successfully.” But that only works if everyone works together. “The EPD cannot develop its potential until it reaches the doctor’s office.” Baas made it clear that it has already been very well received by TK policyholders. The background is also the ability to register fully digitally without going to customer service. “This is especially critical now in the lockdown.” Of the users, 78 percent are between the ages of 26 and 59, 8 percent are younger than 25, and 14 percent are older than 60.

The AOK also emphasizes that the EPD is a future-oriented project. It will have real benefits for the insured if it is used across the board and completed by the doctors. In the course of the year, information and training for policyholders should be intensified. “With every doctor’s office and clinic being added, and every insured person actively using the ePA, the matter becomes more exciting,” said a spokesman. Many interesting applications would only start over time. The EPR introduction is “not a sprint, but a marathon”. De Barmer expects the number of active users to rise sharply this year, said a spokeswoman. The EPD must create more transparency and thus also enable better care. “This is mainly because a lot of previously scattered information is combined at one point and is therefore always available.” This included information on diseases and therapies, life-saving emergency data in an emergency, and diagnoses. It is also crucial for success to combine user-friendliness and data protection without the two interfering with each other.

The DAK also relies on steadily increasing user numbers, explains a spokesperson. The added value will increase significantly due to the future expansion steps and the broad connection with practices and other service providers. In general, the importance of digital offers for the insured has increased enormously. This was already demonstrated before the special circumstances of the Corona crisis.

The e-files should be able to do more step by step. From 2022, the vaccination card, the maternity card, the yellow research booklet for children and the dental bonus booklet should also be available digitally. The patients themselves decide what to save, they also decide who gets access to the EHR – but not in a more refined form in the first year, something that data protection officials have sharply criticized. There is also an area with information about policyholders of the relevant health insurers, for example with reminder functions.

The ePA is a central project of Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), which, after years of unrest, aims to promote digitalization in healthcare. According to private health insurance, private patients will be offered the e-files from the beginning of 2022.