“No respect for Jake” – KSI hits back at Anderson Silva after the latter calls Jake Paul an “inspiration to the youth”

With the much-anticipated combat between MMA legend Anderson Silva and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul about to happen, JJ “KSI” has chimed in together with his take. The English YouTuber was seen posting a tweet hinting at a attainable Jake Paul victory as a consequence of Silva claiming to have been knocked down earlier than.

The tweet, nonetheless, caught Silva’s consideration, who swiftly responded with a tweet of his personal. In accordance with the Brazilian, he merely misspoke as English will not be his first language. He additional acknowledged that KSI shouldn’t “burn” however quite “construct.”

KSI did not settle for the provide. Moderately, he went after Jake by claiming that the latter solely thinks about himself. He exclaimed:

“I’ve no respect for Jake.”

KSI has no “respect” for Jake Paul, sends needs to Anderson Silva earlier than combat

For these unaware, KSI’s preliminary tweet alluded to the truth that Anderson has been knocked out twice in his coaching camp. Nevertheless, as per Silva’s personal phrases, his quote was taken out of context. Replying to JJ, he stated:

Anderson Silva has stated that he's been knocked out twice earlier than his combat towards Jake Paul…Assume we all know how that is gonna go…

JJ was clearly in no temper to concede in a battle of wits. Though KSI expressed his regards to Anderson Silva by wishing him the very best of luck, he had no such emotions for the previous Group 10 member.

Though there was no animosity between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul because of the mutual respect they share, the story of KSI and Jake is barely totally different. Their combat has additionally been among the many most anticipated occasions within the influencer-boxing neighborhood.

Taking a look at KSI’s response to Silva, Jake did not again down both. He had a reply of his personal:

“Sensible to bow all the way down to the GOAT. After I see you, you’re getting Jordan Pooled you little b**ch.”

Since then, KSI has not responded. It stays to be seen if there will likely be any additional conflicts on-line.

Followers react to the newest drama

Followers have additionally shared their opinions relating to the complete drama. The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul has been among the many most talked about throughout the web neighborhood. After seeing KSI’s scathing reply, followers had this to say:

@KSI @fightlounge_ Jake is actually serving to boxing paying everybody extra they ever made we’ll all you care about is your self and PPV gross sales @KSI @fightlounge_ Jake is actually serving to boxing paying everybody extra they ever made we’ll all you care about is your self and PPV gross sales

@SpookyAuston @KSI @fightlounge_ Who does Jake Paul promote in addition to himself? KSI has been selling a bunch of boxing occasions with out him being on it @SpookyAuston @KSI @fightlounge_ Who does Jake Paul promote in addition to himself? KSI has been selling a bunch of boxing occasions with out him being on it

@KSI KSI you gained. i’m from the long run. 2nd spherical KO @KSI KSI you gained. i’m from the long run. 2nd spherical KO

@KSI this can be a actually dangerous search for you. spreading rumors and that attempting to discredit one of many biggest fight athletes of all time @KSI this can be a actually dangerous search for you. spreading rumors and that attempting to discredit one of many biggest fight athletes of all time

@KSI I like ya JJ however what is that this man? If anybody is crammed with ego it’s you man. That you must forreal take a step again and take a look at how issues have been going trigger jakes off serving to fighters, paying his playing cards extra, getting new nice fighters recognition that deserve it, serving to youngsters @KSI I like ya JJ however what is that this man? If anybody is crammed with ego it’s you man. That you must forreal take a step again and take a look at how issues have been going trigger jakes off serving to fighters, paying his playing cards extra, getting new nice fighters recognition that deserve it, serving to youngsters

@KSI “He’s destroyed extra bridges than a tsunami” good one. @KSI “He’s destroyed extra bridges than a tsunami” good one.

Readers ought to word {that a} boxing match between Jake and JJ won’t be that distant a chance. Earlier this yr, KSI tweeted by providing Jake a match at Wembley Stadium. Nevertheless, with the contract nonetheless up within the air, a affirmation of their combat will not be prone to come anytime quickly.

The match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is about to happen on October 29 on the Desert Diamond Enviornment in Glendale, Arizona.



