No quarterback controversy in Arizona, it’s Colt McCoy’s job

INGLEWOOD, California — There is no such thing as a quarterback controversy after the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

It’s Colt McCoy’s job to lose.

“As a backup, you by no means know when your alternative goes to strike,” McCoy stated. “Fairly actually, I need (Kyler Murray) to be wholesome. He’s an outstanding participant. However on this scenario, with linemen out, our backs in opposition to the wall, a division sport on the highway … I dug deep and was proud to go on the market and play as arduous as I can.”

I’m not saying this flippantly.

Kyler Murray is probably the most proficient athlete I’ve ever been round. If he had come up 20 years in the past, he’d be a two-sport man like Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson.

Murray is probably the most electrifying, most elusive, most enjoyable runner I’ve seen. It’s like he’s Reggie Bush and the remainder of the NFL is Fresno State.

And he’s so correct that he ought to have his personal pores and skin of Fortnite for gamers who get wins with a sniper rifle.

However the crew performed higher for McCoy, and if Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim need to save their jobs and make the playoffs, they’ll be sure that Murray takes on a regular basis he must heal from that tweaked hamstring.

For the sake of the franchise, let’s all hope Murray is studying as he rehabs.

Intangibles matter within the NFL.

Gamers know when they should focus extra. They see who reveals up early and stays late. They usually know who communicates a sport plan most successfully.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: A.J. Inexperienced #18 celebrates with Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals after a landing within the second quarter of the sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Picture by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Photos)

McCoy isn’t as proficient as Murray. By no means has been. By no means shall be. However he is aware of his strengths.

Like final yr when Chandler Jones wasn’t making any performs. McCoy pulled Jones apart and stated (and I’m paraphrasing right here): “Hey, I don’t know you that nicely, and I don’t imply to say one thing out of line. However you’re Chandler Stinkin’ Jones. It appears to be like such as you’re pondering on the market on the sector. It is best to simply do not forget that you’re the most effective ever and go play your sport. Simply go be your self.”

Jones ended up with a pair of sacks in serving to lead the Cardinals to a win.

That form of motivation can go additional than you would possibly suppose for those who’re an offensive lineman who has to go up in opposition to Aaron Donald and one of the fearsome go rushes of all time.

“I simply tried to evangelise all week lengthy that they’ve obtained the perfect participant within the sport on the market on protection,” McCoy stated after the sport. “They’re an excellent go rush, and if the ball doesn’t come out on time, in rhythm, we’re not going to win the sport.

“The execution facet of what we did offensively labored. There’s rather a lot that performed into it. I assumed the offensive line did an impressive job … I used to be enjoying with 4 guys I’ve by no means performed with earlier than. I simply needed to handle them. They took care of me and performed excellent.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals scrambles with the ball within the second quarter of the sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Picture by Harry How/Getty Photos)

Murray is getting higher, though there’s no quick timetable for his return.

McCoy is damage, too. We don’t know if it’s a knee or a hamstring or a cramp. But when he can stroll, the Cardinals ought to begin him in opposition to San Francisco in Mexico Metropolis.

Murray has to study to assist different guys calm down, quiet down and play their greatest ball.

And Murray has to study to do issues the simple method, like when McCoy discovered AJ Inexperienced on fourth-and-2 on Arizona’s first drive.

“I preferred the matchup,” McCoy stated. “I had (DeAndre Hopkins) on the frontside. However to me, it felt just like the grocery retailer line: ‘If extra persons are over there, let’s throw it over right here.’ I belief AJ … big-time play by him.”

The gamers I spoke with insist they’ll play to this degree with Murray within the lineup, and possibly that’s true. We simply haven’t seen it this season.

And this shouldn’t be thought of a everlasting transfer.

However for the following couple of weeks, that is McCoy’s job to lose.

His intangibles can get the Cardinals in place for the playoffs.

By taking time to study these intangibles, Murray can prepare to assist the franchise win a Tremendous Bowl.

