No powder in envelope reported by candidate’s office

PHOENIX (AP) — There was no powder in an envelope that was opened on the Phoenix marketing campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police mentioned.

Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi mentioned Friday that “the state lab examined the objects turned over to them,” The Arizona Republic reported. The lab “decided there was no substance inside.”

Phoenix police and hearth officers mentioned they have been referred to as to the constructing round 2 a.m. Sunday, on a report of an envelope containing suspicious white powder.

Police mentioned on the time there have been no studies of accidents or sickness, although Lake’s marketing campaign had mentioned the employees member who opened the envelope was underneath medical supervision.

The Lake marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from The Republic.

The gubernatorial race between Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs within the essential battleground state remained too early to name as of Saturday morning. It typically takes days to know the outcomes of key races in Arizona.