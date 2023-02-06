No One Wanted Trevor Noah to Talk to Them at the Grammys

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

It’s not usually individuals need to sit farther from the stage at an awards present, however you would virtually hear the seats scooting backward on the Grammys Sunday night time as host Trevor Noah made his approach by means of the group. After an lively introductory efficiency from Unhealthy Bunny, Noah—now on his third consecutive yr as Grammys emcee—dealt with his duties confidently.

And but, the power within the room felt vaguely like the top of a Zoom assembly.

Because the comic labored the group, strolling from desk to desk, friends’ eyes appeared mounted on the centerpiece in entrance of them, or on the ground—something which may sign their disinterest in banter.

The “Don’t name on me!” power within the room peaked when Noah zeroed in on Adele with a bit that appeared to principally encourage confused laughter. “I try to know my friends,” Noah mentioned. “For example, I do know that LL Cool J actually loves breakfast cereals. … I additionally know that Adele loves tea. Her Vegas present is phenomenal. And the person who Adele has all the time wished to fulfill however by no means has is Dwayne Johnson.”

Lizzo, Cardi B, Harry Types, and Taylor Swift Rock the Grammys Pink Carpet

I do know what you could be pondering, and admittedly I agree: If Adele actually wished to fulfill Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, may she actually not make it occur? Do we predict she stays up late at night time, staring on the ceiling, questioning if she’ll ever have the pleasure? And are we calling Dwayne Johnson a musician now after Moana? Is that this alleged to have the identical influence as these viral movies through which celebrities shock their non-famous followers?

Undeterred, Noah continued: “I discovered he’s an enormous fan of yours, too. I don’t have Dwayne Johnson right here tonight, however I do have somebody referred to as The Rock?”

In walked Dwayne Johnson himself, who hugged Adele as every of them appeared to resolve, in that second, to decide to the bit. The previous wrestler appeared glad to be there, and the singer appeared flustered sufficient to go along with it. Erm, “You’re welcome”?

Learn extra at The Each day Beast.

Get the Each day Beast’s greatest scoops and scandals delivered proper to your inbox. Join now.

Keep knowledgeable and acquire limitless entry to the Each day Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.