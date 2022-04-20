No Game No Life Season 2 Official Announcement: Release date, Trailer, cast & plot

There has been no news about a second season of “No Game No Life” as of yet. Despite the show’s popularity, Madhouse appears to have no plans to return to Disboard for anything more than the occasional movie. In 2017, Madhouse released an adaptation of Volume 6 of the original light novel, which shows that the company isn’t ready to give up on the project.

This could be due to a 2014 controversy surrounding the series’ original author, Yuu Kamiya. According to The Storify News Times, Kamiya was accused of plagiarising the work of various other artists. Kamiya even apologised to the artists and offered to reimburse them for the work he copied.

However, neither Kamiya nor Madhouse have officially cancelled production of the popular show, so this theory is just that. As a result, fans keep hoping that Madhouse will bring the show back soon.

Also Read: Find This is Us Season 6 Episode 13 Release Date and Synopsis Here!!

The earliest release date for No Game No Life season 2 is 2023, but the most likely date is early 2024.

As previously said, there is more than enough source material for a second season, and this show is quite profitable.

I’d be surprised if Kadokawa decided against doing a second season. Because NGNL is still popular, I don’t see how a second season would not be profitable.

It’s clear to understand why the second season of No Game No Life is taking so long. The show was on hiatus at the time. The author was afflicted with health problems.

The break is now gone, and the author claims that the NGNL tale is nearing its conclusion. That gives me more hope that this series will receive the two seasons it requires to finish the anime.

So, presuming the author is feeling much better and the series is back on track, a new No Game No Life anime project should be announced in 2022 or early 2023.

If there is any news about the second season on the official No Game No Life Twitter account, I will update this post.

Finally, there will be a Season 2 of No Game No Life, and we should hear anything this year or in early 2023.

Also Read: Find Hack Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Trailer Details Here!!

No Game No Life Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer for No Game No Life season 2 or season 3 to watch because a second season has yet to be confirmed for 2022.

On the other hand, here’s a trailer for No Game No Life: Zero, which you should check out if you enjoy the NGNL series.

Where To Watch No Game No Life All Episodes?

Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll are the best platform to watch No Game No Life all episodes.

Despite the fact that all 12 episodes of No Game, No Life were released in 2014, some of the biggest names in the streaming industry haven’t forgotten about it. The complete first season is available on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll, with both sub and dub versions available on all three platforms. If you also want to watch the movie, which you should do in order to truly enjoy this story as a complete, you won’t have as much luck. As of this writing, Netflix is the only one of the three services that also offers the film, so if you want to see every chapter of this story, that’s the one to go with.

No Game No Life Characters & Cast

Character Cast Sora Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Shiro Ai Kayano Stephanie Dola Youko Hikasa Jibril Yukari Tamura Tet Rie Kugimiya