No end to the coalition conflict in Saxony-Anhalt | Free press

Magdeburg (dpa) – In the coalition in Saxony-Anhalt, the dispute about temporary employment costs is becoming increasingly difficult. On Tuesday, the CDU, SPD and Greens met to find a solution to the conflict – initially to no avail.

After a no-deal coalition committee, there should be another meeting of the black-red-green coalition in the evening, as the allies’ spokespersons confirmed. Whether and how they can still come to an agreement is open. The gap between the CDU on the one hand and the SPD and the Greens on the other is becoming increasingly visible.

The CDU faction refused on Tuesday afternoon to postpone the groundbreaking vote in the state parliament’s media committee from Wednesday (Dec. 2) by a week, as a group spokeswoman said. This means that a corresponding and only a few hours old result of a special meeting of the CDU, SPD and Greens is off the table again. The media commission could make a recommendation in mid-December on how the state parliament should vote.

The government conflict is about increasing the broadcast contribution from 17.50 euros per month to 18.36 euros. The increase will apply from January 1, 2021. All state leaders agree, and all state parliaments must say yes. Unlike the other federal states, Saxony-Anhalt is considered a shaky candidate. The CDU is at 18.36 euros and could outvote all other parties in the state parliament while the AfD is in opposition and quash the state treaty setting broadcasting costs nationwide. Other parties at the federal political level see a CDU-AfD veto as a conversion.

The SPD and the Greens want to approve the state treaty. They announced several times that in the event of a veto by the CDU with the AfD and against their own government partners, they would see no future for the Kenyan coalition, which has been in power since 2016. The CDU, SPD and Greens want to avoid a break with the ongoing talks.

The media policy spokesman of the CDU faction, Markus Kurz, justified the departure of the CDU faction in the afternoon as follows: In the coalition committee it had been suggested that the media committee would not take place, but that this was only known after a discussion in the respective groups. would be made. The green coalition partner did not adhere to this, so the CDU faction decided that the committee would take place on Wednesday.

As a way out, suggestions from the State Chancellery and the CDU faction have been discussed since Monday to renegotiate the amount of the temporary contribution and to include the economic consequences of the Corona crisis in an additional report. So the coalition must approach each other again. However, the first votes from other states were negative about this approach. The proposals should also ensure that there is no vote in the state parliament and that the state government withdraws the draft.

Green country chief Sebastian Striegel wants to discuss his own compromise proposal: his party proposes to approve the contract now, but not to allow the future amount of the radio license to come into effect until mid-2021. Then the state treaty with all its other changes could go into effect nationwide – but state leaders still have six months to negotiate a contribution amount that takes into account the economic impact of the corona pandemic.

Other states reject renegotiations. None of the other state parliaments had asked for an additional report, Rhineland-Palatinate State Secretary Heike Raab (SPD) said Tuesday. Rhineland-Palatinate coordinates the media policy of the federal states. Plus, it should be available by the end of December. In so far as Saxony-Anhalt’s proposal aims to “not implement the premium adjustment now, but postpone it”, the other states would not be able to respond.

The CSU-led government in Munich also sees no room for maneuver: “There is only top or top. There will be no renegotiation from a Bavarian perspective, ”said State Chancellor Florian Herrmann (CSU) after a cabinet meeting in Munich on Tuesday. The planned increase of 86 cents is appropriate and necessary. “That’s a modest increase and not a big gulp from the bottle,” said Herrmann. Even with this increase, the public broadcaster will have to save further. The fee for the radio license is the main source of income for ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio.

Schleswig-Holstein is also against renegotiation. “The procedure for determining the amount of the radio license fee follows clear regulations, with the financial needs of the public service broadcaster being determined by an independent committee, the KEF,” said State Chancellor Dirk Schrödter at the request of the German news agency. “I therefore see no reason for renegotiation and I ask the State Parliament of Saxony-Anhalt to approve the state treaty to amend the media this year.”