No breakthrough yet after Brexit dinner | Free press

Brussels / London (dpa) – In the dispute over the Brexit trade pact, the European Union and Great Britain are giving each other a new deadline of Sunday.

After a three-hour talk between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission Chair Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday evening, British government circles said the differences were still very large. It is still unclear whether agreement will be reached. But talks should continue in the coming days.

Johnson and Von der Leyen had agreed to have dinner in Brussels to discuss remaining points of contention in the trade deal negotiations for the time after the end of the Brexit transition phase.

It was the third conversation between the two since EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his British colleague David Frost announced last Friday that their negotiating mandate had come to a dead end. After two phone calls failed to achieve the desired success, the face-to-face meeting should now boost negotiations.

Time is running out. Next Thursday and Friday, the EU heads of state or government will meet for their final summit of the year. There must be a contract by December 31, because then the Brexit transition phase will expire. Should an agreement be reached, it must be ratified in the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers of the EU. As things stand, at least one vote on the trade pact is also expected in the UK Parliament.

Britain left the EU at the end of January, but everything will remain the same until the turn of the year. Afterwards, the negotiations take place. Without a contract, tariffs and other trade barriers threaten from 1 January. It is feared that this could lead to long traffic jams on the English side of the Channel and empty shelves in supermarkets. The economy is expecting serious upheavals.

The three remaining issues – fisheries, fair competition and whether the agreements are enforceable – have been the same for months.

At least on Tuesday, progress was made: the UK government and the EU commission agreed on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol from the Brexit agreement. This largely removes the greatest concern with a no deal. The aim of the protocol is to ensure that there is no hard border between the British Northern Ireland and the EU Member State Republic of Ireland. In this case, the conflict was expected to flare up in the former civil war zone.

London had agreed to delete or amend controversial passages in a bill that had caused resentment in Brussels. By the will of London, the Single Market Act was supposed to quash the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol, thereby violating international law.