No 1 Swiatek upset by Krejcikova in Dubai final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — High-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 within the closing of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

Krejcikova closed the event by beating the highest three gamers within the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula within the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka within the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was additionally overcome within the second spherical.

The Czech is the fifth girl within the Open period to beat the world’s prime three on the identical occasion.

Krejcikova dominated the ultimate, breaking Swiatek 5 occasions. The Pole earned two breaks again within the first set, however Krejcikova then performed out a love break and held to like for the set.

Within the second, she broke for 2-1 and 5-2 and simply held serve to win her sixth singles title.

Her earlier title was in October, when she beat Swiatek for the primary time within the Ostrava closing.

