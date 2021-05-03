N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2030

N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide in Catalase Under Scrutiny for COVID-19 Therapeutic Drugs

Catalase, a naturally occurring enzyme used in food production and dietary supplements, is under scrutiny for developing therapeutic COVID-19 (coronavirus) drugs. Proposed mechanism of the action and synthesis of catalase nanocapsules involve N,N-methylene bisacrylamide, 2-methacryloyloxyethyl phosphorylcholine and reaction pathways of reactive oxygen species (ROS). These findings are creating value-grab opportunities for companies in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market during the ongoing pandemic.

Companies in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market are collaborating with researchers to innovate in potential therapeutic drugs. However, they need to overcome limitations of poor stability and a short plasma half-life of catalase. As such, capability of catalase to suppress the replication of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the body is creating business opportunities for stakeholders. Catalase holds promising potentials as a therapeutic solution in the treatment of hyperinflammation, which is caused due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Demand for Polyacrylamide and UV Scanning Gels Create Lucrative Opportunities for Manufacturers

Polyacrylamide is being extensively used in petroleum applications to enhance oil recovery. It is also being used in the development of skincare products, owing to its low toxicity levels. However, in the plastics industry, manufacturers are being pressured to reduce the growing plastic pollution in the environment. Hence, companies in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market are increasing their production capabilities in sustainable plastics to reduce plastic waste.

Request PDF brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2456

Apart from petroleum and skincare applications, companies in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market are unlocking growth opportunities in polyacrylamide hydrogels. N,N-methylene bisacrylamide is being highly publicized as an efficient cross linking reagent used in the production of precise and critical PAGE gels. Manufacturers are expanding their business via UV (Ultra Violet) scanning gels. For instance, MP Biomedicals— a manufacturer of compounds and equipment for the life sciences industry, is increasing its output capacities in making polyacrylamide and UV scanning gels.

India Emerges as Organic Chemical Manufacturing Powerhouse

Apart from polyacrylamide gels, companies in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market are increasing their focus in food additives and ingredients. Polymers required for food packaging, cutlery, and paper plates are also manufactured with the help of N,N-methylene bisacrylamide. Other applications such as organic chemical manufacturing, water treatment, and construction are generating business opportunities for manufacturers in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market. Industry processing sectors such as oil & gas drilling and leather manufacturing are helping manufacturers scale market growth.

More Trending Reports

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-awareness-about-healthy-food-consumption-to-bring-profitable-growth-opportunities-for-functional-food-ingredients-market-tmr-301212478.html

Chemicals manufacturing is a billion dollar industry in India. Rising household incomes and huge export opportunities are making India the sweet spot for unrealized potential in organic and inorganic chemicals manufacturing. The overall shift toward high specialty chemicals and premiumization of products is contributing to market growth. India offers large headroom for local production businesses.

New Skincare Compositions Offer Medical and Cosmetic Benefits to Consumers

Topical skincare products are in high demand, owing to growing acne and PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) concerns of women. Companies in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market are increasing their R&D in new skincare compositions to achieve medical and cosmetic benefits. Manufacturers are increasing focus in sunscreen compositions, fragrances, and after-shave compositions to prevent incidence of skin irritability. Perfume compositions have become an important factor of an individual’s purchase decision.

Buy Now

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2456<ype=S

Manufacturers in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market are developing ingredients that are compatible with water-insoluble compounds in perfumes and scents. This has led to the concept of fragrant gels that are runny and easy to apply. As such, skin conditioners are growing popular in the market landscape. In order to draw sales of these products, manufacturers are gaining strong research base in topical skincare compositions.

N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide Gains Prominence in Modified Cotton Fabric Production

Companies in the N,N-methylene bisacrylamide market are unlocking growth opportunities in textile and paper manufacturing. N,N-methylene bisacrylamide is gaining prominence in the production of modified cotton fabric. Color change in dyed cotton fabric is highly dependent on the concentration of N,N-methylene bisacrylamide. On the other hand, manufacturers are scaling business opportunities in paints and coatings manufacturing. For instance, Angchen Co. Ltd.— a specialist in manufacturing and marketing of chemicals worldwide, is increasing its output capacities for N,N-methylene bisacrylamide, which is being used in food additives and cross linking polymers.

Request Discount

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2456

Furthermore, domestic demand and geopolitical shifts are making India the export powerhouse of organic chemicals. Several megatrends such as shift in income demographics and increasing specialty chemical consumption are generating business opportunities for Indian manufacturers. India’s close proximity with South East Asian, Middle Eastern, and Western markets is expected to boost export.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com