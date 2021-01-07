Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 100,304.42 million by 2027

Nitrogen fertilizer is one of the most regular fertilizer categories produced with different chemical combinations of nitrogen. Once applied to the fields the fertilizers are absorbed by plants are converted into various other forms through chemical reactions. Their application helps confer better texture and color to plants, thus improving agricultural productivity. The Haber Bosch process is considered to be the most preferred technique for the production of nitrogenous fertilizers. Natural gas is a prime raw material used in this process, along with other materials such as animal manure and compost. The increase in population has escalated the demand for food security, thus driving the need to use the nitrogenous fertilizers to supply essential nutrients in soil to promote the soil quality, ultimately leading to higher yields.

Key Players:

Bunge Limited

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

EuroChem Group

Koch Fertilizer, Llc

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI Nitrogen

SABIC Group

Sinofert

TOGLIATTIAZOT (TOAZ)

Yara International ASA

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005858/

The nitrogenous fertilizer market was valued at US$ 72,537.57 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 100,304.42 million by 2027.

The global nitrogenous fertilizer market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The abundant availability of raw materials, coupled with rise in the commercial farming activities, is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, France, and Germany, are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, ~7,482,952 confirmed cases and ~419,497 deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Chemicals and materials is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; it is also one of the worst–affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemical and materials. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the nitrogenous fertilizer market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, by Product Type

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Ammonia

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

Others

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, by Form

Dry

Liquid

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, by Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, by Mode of Application

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Purchase a Copy of this research @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005858/

Reasons To Buy: