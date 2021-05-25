Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market 2021 Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2025

Transportation segment held a major share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the total market revenue. This is attributed to the rise in demand for NOx control systems to reduce emission of hazardous components and elements in vehicles. This application would maintain its lead position by 2025. However, industrial application segment would register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025 due to the growing awareness about reducing poisonous NOx emission in the industrial sector. The report also discusses energy and other application segments.

The key players of this market include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., CECO Environmental, Ducon Technologies, Inc., Fuel Tech, Honeywell International, Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., S.A. Hamon, Siemens AG, and the Shell Group. Other players (these players are not profiled in the report, and the same can be included on request) in the value chain include Thermax Limited, Fujian Longking Co., Ltd., and Delphi Technologies.

Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue contributor to the global NOx market in 2017, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for cement in the construction industry has been growing at a significant rate in the Asia-Pacific region, which has led to increase in emissions of nitrogen oxide into the atmosphere. Cement manufacturing along with transportation is one of the important applications of nitrogen oxide control systems. Likewise, coal-fired power plants have been experiencing high growth rates in countries such as China, India, Vietnam and Japan, further propelling the demand for nitrogen oxide control systems and boosting the growth of the market.

Increasing number of coal-fired and gas-fired power plants and stringent norms to control air pollution drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growth in the transportation and construction sectors would supplement the market growth. However, limited operational range of nitrogen oxide emission reduction systems hampers the market growth. On the other hand, rise in consumer awareness about pollution control and developments in pollution control technologies would offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

Selective catalytic reduction segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017. These systems are widely used in countries such as Japan and other developed countries due to its benefits such as high cost effectiveness and fuel efficiency of diesel engines. This segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, selective non-catalytic reduction segment would register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025 due to lower operating and capital costs as compared to other NOx reduction technologies. The research analyzes low NOx burner, fuel reburning, and others.

