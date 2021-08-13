Nitrile Rubber: Price Trends, Production Cost, Profit Margins, Raw Materials Costs, Land and Construction Costs – Syndicated Analytics
Nitrile rubber, or nitrile butadiene rubber, refers to a synthetic rubber that is derived from butadiene and acrylonitrile (ACN). This rubber is stable at high temperatures and resistant to fuel, oil, and various other chemicals. Nitrile rubber is more puncture-resistant than natural rubber and has excellent tensile strength and elongation properties. It is extensively used in the production of adhesives, sponges, floor mats, footwear, sealants, expanded foams, etc.
The expanding automotive industry is driving the demand for nitrile rubber, as it is utilized in the manufacturing of brake pads, dashboards, kick panels, etc. Nitrile rubber is also used in sidewalls and treads of tires owing to its low rolling resistance and good abrasion.
Additionally, the rising product adoption for manufacturing numerous healthcare equipment, such as surgical gloves, stoppers, tubes, prosthetics, implants, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the growing usage of nitrile rubber in the chemical industry due to its resistance to water, heat, abrasion, and gas, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
