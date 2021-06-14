Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market 2021 Demand, Key Players, Global Market Analysis, Future Growth by 2027| Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, LG Chem

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Research Report: Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, LG Chem, Zeon Chemicals, Nantex, Bangkok Synthetics, Emerald Performance Materials, Jubilant Bhartia Group, Apcotex Industries, Shin Foong, Croslene Chemical, Hongtai Rubber, Jiuzhou Aohua

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market by Type: Middle Acrylonitrile Type, High Acrylonitrile Type, Low Acrylonitrile Type

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market by Application: Gloves, Paper, Fabrics, Gaskets, Others

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market?

What will be the size of the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market?

Table of Contents

1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex

1.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Middle Acrylonitrile Type

1.2.3 High Acrylonitrile Type

1.2.4 Low Acrylonitrile Type

1.3 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Gloves

1.3.3 Paper

1.3.4 Fabrics

1.3.5 Gaskets

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 China Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Taiwan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 Southeast Asia Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production

3.4.1 North America Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 China Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production

3.5.1 China Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 China Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Taiwan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production

3.6.1 China Taiwan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Taiwan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production

3.7.1 Japan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production

3.8.1 South Korea Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production

3.9.1 India Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Southeast Asia Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production

3.10.1 Southeast Asia Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Southeast Asia Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kumho Petrochemical

7.1.1 Kumho Petrochemical Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kumho Petrochemical Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kumho Petrochemical Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kumho Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Synthomer

7.2.1 Synthomer Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.2.2 Synthomer Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Synthomer Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Synthomer Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Synthomer Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 LG Chem

7.3.1 LG Chem Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Chem Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.3.3 LG Chem Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Zeon Chemicals

7.4.1 Zeon Chemicals Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zeon Chemicals Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Zeon Chemicals Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Zeon Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Zeon Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nantex

7.5.1 Nantex Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nantex Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nantex Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nantex Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nantex Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Bangkok Synthetics

7.6.1 Bangkok Synthetics Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bangkok Synthetics Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Bangkok Synthetics Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Bangkok Synthetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Bangkok Synthetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Emerald Performance Materials

7.7.1 Emerald Performance Materials Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Emerald Performance Materials Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Emerald Performance Materials Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Emerald Performance Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Emerald Performance Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jubilant Bhartia Group

7.8.1 Jubilant Bhartia Group Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jubilant Bhartia Group Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jubilant Bhartia Group Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jubilant Bhartia Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jubilant Bhartia Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Apcotex Industries

7.9.1 Apcotex Industries Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.9.2 Apcotex Industries Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Apcotex Industries Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Apcotex Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Apcotex Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shin Foong

7.10.1 Shin Foong Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shin Foong Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shin Foong Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shin Foong Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shin Foong Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Croslene Chemical

7.11.1 Croslene Chemical Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.11.2 Croslene Chemical Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Croslene Chemical Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Croslene Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Croslene Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hongtai Rubber

7.12.1 Hongtai Rubber Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hongtai Rubber Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hongtai Rubber Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Hongtai Rubber Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hongtai Rubber Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jiuzhou Aohua

7.13.1 Jiuzhou Aohua Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiuzhou Aohua Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jiuzhou Aohua Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jiuzhou Aohua Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jiuzhou Aohua Recent Developments/Updates

8 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex

8.4 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Distributors List

9.3 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Industry Trends

10.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Growth Drivers

10.3 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Challenges

10.4 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 China Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Taiwan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 Southeast Asia Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

