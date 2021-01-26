NiT tip: “Fleabag” is the best comedy in recent years

NiT suggestion: “Fleabag” is the best comedy in recent years

This brilliant series can only be seen in an afternoon and has great characters, dialogue and incredible jokes.

The series has two seasons.

If you’re a real serial fanatic, you’ve probably heard or seen Fleabag. For the vast majority of Portuguese, however, this remains an unknown production, partly because the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video lacks the strength of other services of this type in Portugal.

If you are looking for a series to watch during childbirth, here is NiT’s suggestion. “Fleabag” is a brilliant black comedy about a free-spirited young London woman who faces fear in relationships, some family problems and taboos, and trauma related to the death of her best friend.

The series, written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the piece he created, catapulted this incredible British creative to other levels of the industry – from “Fleabag” Waller-Bridge created the acclaimed (but best-known) “Killing Eve”, joined the team of scriptwriters from the next chapter of the “007” saga.

It takes a while to get to the rhythm of “Fleabag”. It is an accelerated series that accompanies the protagonist through the streets of London and the style of realization is unique. Often the main character – Fleabag – breaks the fourth wall when she looks at us spectators. Sometimes it gives us an authentic monologue, sometimes it’s a subtle but decisive look.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is an excellent actress who manages to give this character its funny and easy charisma while demonstrating that it is a cover – a way to protect her most vulnerable emotional side, which is huge, though she doesn’t seem to be the first. And behind the jokes and prepared answers is a clear social fear that makes her a complex, fascinating and realistic figure.

The series explores certain personality traits that we all recognize from the people around us, slightly exaggerated, making them funny or dramatic in an entertaining way, in an incredibly original and very well-written script.

The series has won several awards.

This is the series in which the protagonist gets involved with a priest, in which a guinea pig is at the center of the emotional narrative, in which there are ultra-comic moments in yoga classes, funerals, family dinners, romantic encounters and weddings.

All of the relationships “Fleabag” has with the other relevant characters – the sister, the father, the stepmother, some love interests – have an inherent tension in some very specific way, and they are studied in depth over 12 years. Consequences.

This is also an advantage for a time when there is so much to see on television – and not for so long. “Fleabag” has two seasons of half a dozen chapters each that are devoured immediately. On average, each episode lasts around 25 minutes, which means that one afternoon this dramatic comedy comes to an end.

Though short, the consequences are intense. There are no unnecessary scenes and emotions are strong, although there is no melodrama for exploring cheap feelings. Everything makes sense, in the right measure and at the right time. There’s not a single flaw we can point out in this disrespectful series that breaks taboos.

In addition to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, there are characters played by outstanding British actors such as Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott and Sian Clifford.

“Fleabag” did not go unnoticed and received several Emmys awards from 2016 to 2019. But it’s a series that deserves a lot more celebrated and appreciated. If you want to try it out, just go through Amazon Prime Video to see the 12 episodes.

Also check out the NiT article suggesting another series to be seen in the feedlot – HBO’s “Succession”.