NiT survey: who deserves to win the Song Festival 2021?

Before the grand finale on Saturday, NiT readers can vote for their favorite candidates.

As early as next Saturday, March 6th, the country will get to know the big winner of the 2021 edition of the Song Festival. Even before the ten finalists reach the grand finale, NiT readers can vote for their favorite competitor.

In contrast to the usual events, this year the grand finale will also take place in the RTP studios without an audience being present. Whoever wins will represent Portugal at the Eurovision festival, which this time will take place in May in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, a city where the event should have taken place last year had it not been for a pandemic.

Salvador Sobral’s win at Eurovision in 2017 wasn’t just a passing pride. It was also a way to live up to the history of decades of Portuguese involvement, and a way for the Portuguese public to revisit the Song Festival.

The combination of songs made up of names with credits and talents already signed shows this renewed relationship between the audience and the Song Festival. In this edition there were more songs to compete and a record was even broken – there were more than 690 entries in the free submission competition.

If you haven’t heard all of the songs, this is your chance. You can make your choice below. Who deserves to win this year’s Song Festival?