NiT Suggestion: The Drama That Is A Hidden Gem Of “HBO” And Really Must See

Olive Kitteridge is a subtle and overwhelming four episode drama – plus an acting lesson from Frances McDormand.

Olive Kitteridge, a retired teacher, walks through the woods with a handbag. Gently put a blanket on the floor, turn on a radio, and put an envelope on top. “For everyone who might be interested” is written on the outside. Wrapped in a small cloth is a revolver that he carries with a bullet. Print. The scene is interrupted before we discover the result.

The beginning of “Olive Kitteridge” is the trump card above all that the story has to establish a very simple rule: nothing in what comes next in the four episodes will allow easy digestion.

HBO’s production, which began in 2014, is based on the work of the same name, published in 2008 and written by Elizabeth Strout. This work won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2009.

At the center of the narrative is Olive Kitteridge, a character who is also difficult to digest. Olive (Frances McDormand), a schoolteacher in a small town on the coast of the US state of Maine, is almost always cold and indifferent to the loving gestures of her ever-cheerful husband Henry Kitteridge (Richard Jenkins), the local pharmacist she faces in life with a smile. It is therefore the opposite sum of Olive.

The series is divided without four epochs spanning three decades of Olive’s life and the characters that revolve around them. The gray wedding of Olive and Henry is the focus of the first chapter, in which director Lisa Cholodenko subtly introduces Kitteridge’s everyday injuries.

Everything happens with a subtlety and slowness that makes the minor dramas of a seemingly ordinary life – the worn-out marriage that thrives on lightning or the shadow of a possible extramarital relationship – become a huge part.

The miniseries, which won eight Emmys, including this year’s Best miniseries, is also a treatise on the harmful effects of mental health and how we can better or worse survive sadness, grief, and disenchantment.

“Average people are happy, happy, happy,” she explains to her son as she tries to help him understand what depression is. “You should try to be happy,” replies the husband. “I can’t. I’m too depressed.”

Among the characters trying to live with undiagnosed psychosis day in and day out – and the impact this has on the family and community – while others try to overcome tragic deaths is Olive, the occasionally uncomfortable and depressed teacher .

It is thanks to McDormand’s brilliant portrayal that we have managed to go beyond slaps and cruel comments and understand how “bad connections” work in his brain. Olive, daughter of a clinically depressed father who committed suicide, accepts his fate and knows that she is also facing the same monster. And accept it.

The star of the series leaves plenty of room for the other characters to shine. From Henry’s innocent protégé Denise Thibodeau (Zoe Kazan) to Olive’s extramarital crush Jim O’Casey (Peter Mullan) to Christopher Kitteridge’s son (John Gallagher Jr.) and finally Bill Murray, who plays some of the most touching stars alongside McDormand and has funny scenes in the series.

During the three decades we witnessed the Battle of Olive as the tumultuous and tragic relationship with her husband and especially her son navigated. However, it is a depressing drama that amazingly avoids misery.

An adult drama that doesn’t have to resort to acronyms or popular drama to uncover the mental health effects. And that’s why it’s also one of the lost gems on the HBO catalog – a must-have for anyone who gets rid of it in 2014.