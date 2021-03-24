NiT review: we’ve already seen the four hours of the new Justice League (and it’s only for tough guys)

NiT criticism: We have already seen the four hours of the new Justice League (and only for tough guys).

Four years of waiting gave way to the new, very long version. Anyone who waited for it can say that it was worth it.

A completely revised version.

Why so serious, Zack Snyder? Makes you want to ask. The question came from a Joker who went down in history at other times in the DC Universe. And with that we open up a strange wait that took four years and four hours to reach the end.

First, let’s try to summarize this in one paragraph (go, two, in #releasetheNiTcut mode). We’re looking at something historical: for the first time, a major studio agreed to repeat one of its most recent blockbusters under pressure from fans. What began in 2017 with the hashtag #releasethesnydercut paved the way for a successful, if not always healthy, print campaign.

A few million dollars came in, some new recordings, a new montage and a perfect combination in these strange times we live in: Surely many would wrinkle their noses at the idea of ​​being in a movie theater for more than four hours. With the premieres spoiling the pandemic, we have a blockbuster for superheroes that we can watch streaming on HBO, and you can even manage it like it’s a series (there are six parts and an epilogue).

So let’s take it seriously, which in the case of this “Justice League by Zack Snyder” is the first factor that is taken into account. When Joss Whedon was asked to close the film that was distributing Snyder due to a family tragedy he had abandoned (it is his adoptive daughter, Autumn, whom he dedicates to the new version), more color was asked. One reason for this was competition with the Marvel Universe.

Color made itself felt not only in superhero costumes, but in the entire film environment, which was more interrupted by comedic moments. We also found humorous moments in the new film, but this is clearly not Snyder’s beach. The original result was a somewhat memorable movie, so it’s clear that the fans were salivating for the other version the stranger had promised.

Now that version has arrived and it gets noticed that things are denser with Snyder – and not just because the movie is bigger. The new version will open where we were left with Superman’s death and the impact it left behind. The darker tones are in the photo, in the facts, with an emphasis on the Kryptonian, but also in the threat that hangs over the film.

Steppenwolf, the main villain, was one of the noticeable improvements. He seemed more grotesque, intimidating, and, as time went on, better understanding what motivates him beyond the devastation caused by the devastation. Darkseid, the super villain who hangs over the entire movie is still a long way off but actually gives fans more when it comes to the threat.

A renewed villain.

The premise of the two films hasn’t changed much. Ben Afflek’s Batman recruits superheroes to prepare the planet’s defense against something ancient (and to be able to conquer world after world). The team is assembled, but not complete, without trying to return from the world of Superman’s dead. In these universes, as is well known, death is never exactly a final thing.

The extra movie time allowed for some much more interesting bets. We won more and better Wonder Women. We are also introduced to Flash in a much more interesting scene that was previously left out. This is perhaps one of Snyder’s best and most economical moments in the entire film.

During an interview we see the rough side of the character, we learn more about their context and what motivates them, we are entitled to a barefoot scene that serves both the character and the action scene, and we still have the opportunity to see how he saves someone to whom the fans don’t have to be introduced to know who he is: Iris.

Another extra is the notoriety of Cyborg, which was classified as completely secondary in the first film and here gains a completely different dimension, dramatic and action-packed, which Ray Fisher deserves. Of course, Snyder isn’t always lavish on subtleties, like when he talks about how cyborg has the fate of the world in his hands and he ends up looking at his hands for a long time. But what sets Snyder apart is also his own risk.

The director’s ultra-stylized approach has a vibe that seems straight out of the world of comics. This can serve a movie well, as happened with a testosterone overloaded but very effective “300”, or it can lead to a failed workout (like that bizarre “Sucker Punch”).

Such a debate about which of the two films is better is not necessary here. Snyder had the opportunity to go back to something that had started, with more time and money, and two extras that count: Justice League ad was not particularly high and this new world of pandemic with closed cinemas and premieres streaming with more wiggle room over time. What we can say is that Snyder took advantage of it and did his part.

This question about the seriousness of the director ultimately has another factor against him: This is a film for those who are already minimally familiar with this universe and have conquered it. There is a range of information here that would easily escape those who are unfamiliar with this universe from DC.

This includes the hierarchy of villains, but also moments like the reference to Lex Luthor very early in the film (which in practice will be of little importance for the unfolding of the story). There are also a number of new ways that can open up the epilogue scenes and leave fans with the bittersweet taste of imagining what could have happened in a parallel universe where Snyder finished the original film to his liking.

In this universe that we are in, we then have a new version that hardly wants to reach a new audience. What is certain is that they did not ask about this novelty either. It was exactly the one who was willing to devote four hours to these characters. It is for these that the film is made, and ultimately it is these that can give time for good use.

“Liga da Justiça, by Zack Snyder” premiered on Thursday March 18 and is available on HBO Portugal.