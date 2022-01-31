NiT Quiz: Do You Really Know Everything About Big Brother Famous?

NiT Quiz: Do You Really Know Everything About Big Brother Famous?

NiT Quiz: Do You Really Know Everything About Big Brother Famous?

We made a quiz on this installment of TVI’s reality show. There was no gala this Sunday, but it will take place again this Tuesday.

Presenter is Cristina Ferreira.

There was no Big Brother Famous gala this Sunday, January 30, due to the general election. The live broadcast of the TVI reality show has been postponed to next Tuesday, February 1, from 9:40 p.m.

The weekly celebrations will return to Sundays starting February 6th. At the moment, the remaining contenders in the game are Bruno de Carvalho, Catarina Siqueira, Jaciara Dias, Jay Oliver, Jorge Guerreiro, Kasha, Liliana Almeida, Mário Jardel and Marta Gil.

This week’s nominees are Bruno de Carvalho, Jay Oliver, Jorge Guerreiro, Mário Jardel and Marta Gil – President is Catarina Siqueira. Do you have any idea who’s leaving yet?

“Big Brother Famosos” premiered on January 2 and has boosted TVI viewership — particularly on Sunday nights when SIC’s “Hell’s Kitchen” hasn’t caught on. Hugo Tabaco, Laura Galvão, Leandro and Nuno Homem de Sá are the contestants who have already left the reality show.

If you follow the program every day, you can probably answer this NiT quiz. Do you really know everything about what happened in this Famous Big Brother? Test your knowledge.

Do you think you really know everything about “Big Brother Famous”?

Begin

Your answer:

The right answer:

Next

Score {{SCORE_CORRECT}} at {{SCORE_TOTAL}}