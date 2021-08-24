NiT-Poll: Who is (or was) the best character of all time from “The Walking Dead”?

The 11th and final season premiered on Monday, August 23rd. It’s the biggest ever and will last until the end of 2022.

The series premiered in 2010.

“The Walking Dead” is coming to an end. But that farewell moment is still a long way off: the eleventh and final season of the series, which premiered on Monday 23 August in Portugal on Fox, is the greatest of all time. It will be divided into three parts with a total of 24 episodes, that is, it will last until the end of 2022.

As fans will know, this post-apocalypse zombie universe has spawned other television series – and there are other projects that could be born from this main story based on the Robert Kirkman comic strip.

“Back in Alexandria for an important food mission, the group finds that this is not enough. Maggie suggests a new plan. They have to find more food to survive and rebuild Alexandria, ”reads the official summary of the first chapter of the new season.

Now that the end is near, albeit slowly and resiliently (like a walker), NiT has decided to ask readers who is (or was) the best character of all time from “The Walking Dead”.

Sure, there will be viewers who are very fond of some of the current characters, but there are also others who prefer to embark on a journey of nostalgia and choose one of the first characters who, however, have given up the narrative (usually not with a very happy ending).

The polling stations are open and close next Monday, August 30th. Let the voting begin.