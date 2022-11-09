Nio Facing Growth Slowdown Amid China Zero-COVID Curbs

Contents Key Takeaways

Nio Earnings Historical past

Nio Key Stats

The Key Metric Key Takeaways Chinese language electrical automobiles maker Nio is anticipated to put up a deeper Q3 loss early on Nov. 10.

October automobile deliveries had been down from September regardless of the launch of European gross sales and leasing.

Nio cited “operation challenges” at its crops and provide chain snags amid China’s tight COVID-19 restrictions.

Nio’s share worth is down 75% during the last yr and 65% in 2022.

Upstart Chinese language electrical automobiles maker Nio Inc. (NIO) is anticipated to report a wider third-quarter loss on Nov. 10, earlier than the U.S. market open, as China’s COVID-19 restrictions and financial malaise sluggish gross sales development.

Nio, whose luxurious EV fashions compete towards high-end choices from Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and different different Western automakers, will in all probability put up an adjusted lack of 1.02 yuan (14 cents) per share, in contrast with a lack of 0.36 yuan a yr earlier, primarily based on the typical estimate of analysts tracked by Seen Alpha. Income in all probability rose 36%. Nio already mentioned automobile deliveries rose 29% within the quarter to 31,607.

October deliveries fell 7.5% from September regardless of the inclusion of automobiles delivered final month to the corporate’s European leasing associate when Nio started gross sales in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden. October’s manufacturing and deliveries “had been constrained by operation challenges in our crops in addition to provide chain volatilities as a result of COVID-19 conditions in sure areas in China,” the corporate mentioned.

China’s restrictions beneath the federal government’s “zero-COVID” coverage stay among the many world’s tightest and have slowed financial development to about 3% this yr, down from 8.1% in 2021. The coverage was affirmed on the current Communist Get together congress, and subsequent market hypothesis a few potential loosening of restrictions has to date produced little proof of a coverage shift.

Within the meantime, Chinese language auto inventories have elevated, prompting analysts at one Chinese language brokerage agency to foretell that softening demand at residence will crimp development in EV gross sales and their profitability subsequent yr.

Nio’s U.S.-traded American depositary receipts (ADRs) fell 65% in 2022. During the last yr, Nio’s share worth is down 75%, in contrast with a 19% decline for the Normal & Poor’s (S&P) 500 index (see chart under).

Gross sales and supply outlooks for the fourth quarter and for subsequent yr will probably be in concentrate on the Nov. 10 earnings convention name, together with details about European gross sales. Nio executives can also face questions on their technique for sourcing and producing their very own microchips amid tightened U.S. restrictions on semiconductor expertise transfers to Chinese language entities.

In August, Nio introduced the “substantial completion” of an inner probe right into a analysis report alleging the corporate had inflated income and income by promoting EV batteries to a different agency by which Nio holds a minority stake, and which then leased the batteries to patrons of Nio automobiles. The investigation, carried out by an impartial committee of Nio’s board with the help of outdoors consultants, did not substantiate the allegations, in keeping with the corporate.

TradingView



Supply: TradingView

Nio Earnings Historical past

Nio’s outcomes for Q2 FY 2022, reported on Sept. 7, confirmed a wider loss per share than analysts anticipated, whereas income topped estimates. The inventory gained greater than 5% that day.

On June 9, Nio’s share worth fell 7.7% after its Q1 2022 outcomes sparked investor considerations concerning the decline within the gross margin. Founder and CEO William Li blamed greater commodity prices, including that gross margin would begin recovering within the third quarter after price cuts.

Nio Key Stats