Nintendo’s DualSense controller and Joy-Con unfortunately have one thing in common

Sony brought out the PS5 along with its new controllers, the DualSense, and some gamers are facing a problem familiar to those who play Nintendo Switch. In fact, several internet users have found that the new Sony controller has the same problem as the Nintendo Joy-con, although this problem has been known for some time.

Drift back on the DualSense?

The problem in question is the infamous drift, an obsession for all gamers. This problem affects a controller’s analog sticks, often the left one, and manifests itself in an action that takes place on the screen without you putting any pressure on the stick. If this problem occurs with old controllers that have been used a lot, however, a player on Reddit is experiencing this inconvenience if they have only had the controller for a month.

Dualsense drift from r / PS5

Right now it’s too early to say whether this issue is on the scale of the problem on the PS4 or the Switch. Plus, nothing tells us whether the player in question didn’t drop their DuelSense or whether their controller has a bug. He’s not the only one reporting the trouble, but not enough complaints for Sony to officially comment on it.

I just noticed my Dualsense is drifting 🙁 from r / PS5

Some ways to solve the drift problem

If you encounter this problem, here are some ways to fix this error. The first thing to do is to reset the DualSense. This manipulation was effective on the DualShock 4. All you have to do is hold down the reset button on the back of the controller for a few seconds.

The other option would be to clean the DualSense of any dust that may have accumulated under the analog sticks or even remove the joystick caps. These are just a protection and can deteriorate over time.

Finally, if in spite of everything that does not solve the problem of drifting, the software trace can be considered. Run the PS5 update check and turn the bluetooth controller off and then on again. And if all of that doesn’t work, you always have the guarantee that you can play.