Ninjas In Pyjamas Enters ‘Rocket League’ Championship Series, Aims To Rally Brazil Behind The Esport

Ninjas In Pyjamas (NIP) is the most recent esports group to enter the skilled Rocket League panorama with the signing of Brazilian gamers AZTROMICK, Bemmz, and CAiOTG1, who will compete within the South American (SAM) area of the Rocket League Championship Collection.

Based in 2000, the Swedish group is a mainstay within the high tier {of professional} CounterStrike, and greatest identified for dominating the early years of CS:GO. Ninjas in Pyjamas additionally presently fields a FIFA professional and a profitable, all-Brazilian Rainbow Six: Siege roster.

Whereas the group itself is Swedish, their new Rocket League roster represents an additional dedication to passionate Brazilian esports followers. Ninjas in Pyjamas COO Jonas Gundersen, absolutely feeling the help behind their Siege group, even mentions Brazil particularly in an announcement: “Our presence in Brazil makes this group an ideal match, and it feels incredible bringing the NIP model in entrance of Rocket League followers.”

The group’s cinematic announcement video goals to rally the nation behind Rocket League as a sport that “unites the 2 biggest passions of the Brazilian folks,” referring to motor racing and soccer. CS:GO is already a massively in style esport in Brazil, and NIP’s sturdy model could have sufficient weight to tug followers in the direction of Rocket League.

Invoking Brazilian legends like Pelé and Ayrton Senna in a group announcement video is daring, however the roster of AZTROMICK, Bemmz, and CAiOTG1 are an bold trio who’ve already made noise within the Rocket League world on their earlier groups.

AZTROMICK and Bemmz come from The Membership, who swept all three Fall South American Regionals and accomplished a 17-match win streak whereas suffocating their opponents with a full-court press so relentless that RLCS caster Gregan dubbed them the “quickest group in Rocket League.” Nevertheless, the duo will certainly miss their former teammate Lostt, whose supernatural potential to foretell opponents’ subsequent contact generated most of the group’s scoring alternatives.

Rocket League veteran CAiOTG1 joins the duo from Furia after a season of middling leads to the North American area, however beforehand dominated the SAM area with the identical squad. CaioTG1 has performed within the RLCS for the reason that inclusion of SAM, and his huge expertise will complement the aggression and mechanical potential of his new teammates. The NIP roster has little time to get used to enjoying collectively, as their first check is the South American Winter Open, starting January 27.

It’s encouraging to see such a storied esports group make investments into Rocket League, however the true check might be to see how lengthy they stick round. Huge orgs have beforehand come and gone from the RLCS, together with Cloud9, mousesports, and FNATIC. With no scarcity of Brazilian Rocket League expertise or passionate followers, Ninjas in Pyjamas are set to problem for SAM’s high spot for seasons to return.