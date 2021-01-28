Ninja refuses to teach viewers online

Online toxicity is a phenomenon that has increased significantly. There are many cases of racist, sexist slipping or harassment these days. In order to contain the threat, some believe that it is the responsibility of the streamers to bring prevention into their community.

Ninja points out the responsibility of parents

One of the most popular streamers on the internet is Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja. With a well-established online career, man has seen the good and the bad of the internet world.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ninja wanted to talk about online toxicity and how to fight it. For the streamer, it is first necessary to make the Internet more secure, in particular by granting platforms access to a user’s personal data in the event of harassment or insult.

It would be great if someone who said something threatening could say, “Let’s look at this player’s details on this website” – if the law could, not a normal person – and then boom, “It’s Jimmy. He said let’s call his parents “

The streamer also pointed out the too many incidents of racial abuse during online gaming. He then stresses that it is the parents’ responsibility to explain the things that are not to be done / said and that it is necessary to inform the youngest children.

It’s all about parenting. Would you like to know who your child is? Listen to him while he plays video games and doesn’t know it’s you.

Ninja thinks it’s not his job

Is it my job to discuss this with this child? No, because the first thing that comes to mind is that this kid is trying to troll me.

With his solid live experience, Ninja has won over some of the internet users on social networks. Others, however, are more mixed, pointing a finger at a streamer’s responsibility for this type of question.

In response to his dementors, Ninja posted a post on Twitter and reaffirmed his position.

It’s not my job to sit down and make a video with all of my viewers and give a lesson on civil rights and how not to be a racist. I show that I am a good person through my actions and how I treat people and those around me. Single. Day.

