Nine and a half years in prison in the Waldkraiburg trial | free press

Fanatic Salafism and hatred of Turks – according to the court, that is the motive of the young man who committed numerous attacks in Waldkraiburg. Now the judgment has been passed.

Munich/Waldkraiburg (dpa) – In the trial of attacks on Turkish shops in Waldkraiburg in Upper Bavaria, the defendant was sentenced Friday to nine and a half years in prison.

He was found guilty of, among other things, 26 attempted murder, aggravated arson and preparation for a serious state-threatening act of violence. The Higher Regional Court of Munich also ordered her to be placed in closed psychiatry.

The now 27-year-old had thrown a fire extinguisher into a Turkish supermarket, above which many people lived in their apartments. From the court’s point of view, he put her life in danger. He would also have committed and planned other acts. The motive: fanatical Salafism and hatred of Turks.

According to the court, the suspect is schizophrenic. “Without the schizophrenia, the defendant’s attacks in Waldkraiburg are unimaginable,” said the presiding judge. But they are “equally inconceivable without the Islamist-jihadist ideology”. This is “the foundation on which schizophrenia is saddled”.

The federal prosecutor’s office had demanded thirteen and a half years in prison, the defense seven years.