Nine and a half years in prison for attacks in Waldkraiburg | free press

Munich / Waldkraiburg (dpa) – At the end of the trial, a mystery remains: “How is it possible that a young man who is consistently described as reserved, courteous and kind can commit such acts?” asks the president of the Higher Munich Regional Court.

Someone “who was well integrated, who was an avid footballer”, who completed his school and his professional education without major problems – “how such a person could radicalize himself”.

The judge sentenced the 27-year-old man to nine years and six months in prison for sowing fear and horror in Waldkraiburg in Upper Bavaria in 2020. He admitted that his actions increased: from stink bombs dropped on Turkish shops to fire attacks to planned bombings of the Ditib central mosque in Cologne and also planned shootings of imams.

The pipe bomb was built in the basement of his parents’ house, which caused about four million euros in damage when he set fire to the supermarket, found instructions on how to build bombs on the internet, and produced what the court calls “lightning bolts.” bolts”.

The court convicted him of attempted murder in 26 cases because 26 people were in their apartment above the Turkish greengrocer’s when the young man set him on fire. In addition, there is physical injury, material damage, serious arson – and the preparation of a serious act dangerous to the state.

The motive: ‘Hatred against all people of Turkish descent’

His plan was to incite the Turkish community in Germany to take violent actions “and to bring about civil war-like conditions,” the court president said. The motive admitted by the German defendant, who is himself of Turkish descent, is “hatred towards all people of Turkish descent”.

The young man himself admitted that he was an Islamist and Salafist, convinced of Sharia law and the terrorist organization “Islamic State”. He radicalized himself through internet videos, made contact with well-known Salafists and glorified the jihad. He posted brutal execution videos on Instagram.

The man’s arrest on May 8, 2020 could have prevented further acts. When the police intervened, he was carrying pipe bombs and kilos of explosives, which he had previously stored for a long time in his car in an underground car park in Garching an der Alz. In court, the defendant admitted that he had planned very different acts: attacks on several mosques belonging to the Islamic Association Ditib, the Turkish Consulate General in Munich and also the Ditib Central Mosque in Cologne.

In her closing statement, the representative of the federal prosecutor’s office said the actions had left “the community of Turkish descent in Germany as a whole” very insecure. She had demanded thirteen and a half years in prison, the defense seven years in prison. The fact that he got away relatively lightly despite 26 assassination attempts and attack preparations may also be because it has been shown that he is mentally ill.

In its verdict, the Munich Supreme Court ordered a further placement in the closed psychiatry into which he had already been admitted during the trial.

According to the court, the suspect is schizophrenic. “Without the schizophrenia, the attacks of the suspect in Waldkraiburg are unimaginable,” said the president of the court. But they are “equally inconceivable without the Islamist-jihadist ideology”. This is “the foundation on which schizophrenia is saddled”.