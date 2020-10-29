Nilfgaard’s great new costumes from season two are finally revealed

Earlier this month, the new costumes for Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer and Ciri were revealed for all to see. Joke after filming season 2 of the series resumed, expected for next year at the earliest. And after the costumes of the three protagonists, it is the turn of the armies of Nilfgaard to reveal themselves.

/! Warning, the following contains spoilers from Season 2 of The Witcher /!

Never-before-seen costumes saw stolen photos

The second season of The Witcher series, which is currently being shot in England, continues to be revealed through stolen images. The production is streamlined by a few interested photographers who, on the side, allow us to discover other costumes. Among them we find the new costumes of the Nilfgaardian Army. Criticized in the first season, the armor of Nilfgaard’s soldiers, mistakenly or not compared to a testicle, changes completely for this season thanks to the arrival of a new costume manager. In the following photos we can discover the new costumes of Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla) and Eamon Farren (Cahir) as well as those of Mecia Simson (Francesca) ahead of time.

Although lovers of Andrzej Sapkowski’s works know Francesca Finabair from the novels, her role in the series will seem markedly different. And for good reason the latter is pregnant, as the photo below shows. In the universe of The Witcher, it is stated that elves have difficulty giving birth because their fertility is lower than that of humans. Another observation: the elf is holding a white rose in his left hand. Now the white roses are named after the elf heroine Aelirenn and grow in the ruins of the elven palace known as Shaerrawedd.

Season 2 could come out for 2021, although no specific date has been brought forward. And for good reason, additional delays are to be expected, the filming may again be hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Anyway, the photos keep raining, the opportunity to learn more about this second season in which Geralt de Riv, as we remember, will take the direction of Kaer Morhan, the Witers’ Fortress, where he is will Ciri work out.