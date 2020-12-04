Nikon will be offering online photography courses through the end of the year

Just in time for Christmas, it’s a special opportunity to learn photography. And it’s free.

Photo by Jakob Owens.

Nikon is a brand with a long tradition in the world of photography. Originally founded in 1917, with a much more complex name (Nippon Kōgaku Kōgyō Kabushikigaisha), it was renamed in 1988.

The brand has adapted to the growth of the digital and now offers online courses that are perfect for anyone looking to learn to master the art of photography. Classes typically cost between € 12.50 and € 40, but are free until the end of the year. The offering is a celebration of this Christmas season, in a year marked by the distance the pandemic has brought.

Classes started in November and are still free through December 31st. Sessions are led by professional brand ambassadors who share some of the tips and techniques to get such a perfect photo during this Christmas party.

Registrations are made through the website and do not involve any special obligation. Just leave your name, email address and your country of origin. Classes can of course be held from anywhere in the world.