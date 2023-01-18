NiKo CS:GO settings (2023) – Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač is a Bosnian skilled Counter-Strike: World Offensive (CS:GO) participant who’s presently an lively member of G2 Esports. He’s famend for being one of the mechanically adept gamers on the planet and has persistently competed for the title of Finest Participant.

CS:GO is a traditional First-Particular person Shooter (FPS) title that has reigned supreme within the esports scene for years. The sport gives a number of prestigious occasions and tournaments for proficient gamers to showcase their in-game prowess. Peripherals and in-game settings represent a significant a part of the gameplay for professionals.

Listed below are NiKo’s newest crosshair settings, keybinds, peripherals, and extra in CS:GO.

CS:GO NiKo all in-game settings and particulars for 2023

NiKo has been a formidable drive in each CS:GO match and has confirmed his potential within the workforce. He started his journey on the skilled stage in 2009 and has rolled via numerous groups and consolidated his place.

He entered CS:GO in 2012 with iNation, moved to the workforce mousesports in 2015, and remained on the roster for 2 years. After deciding to maneuver, he joined Faze Clan in 2017 and have become an vital pillar within the subsequent three years. NiKo then shifted to G2 Esports in 2020 and adopted the Rifler function.

His mechanical skills permit him to play because the entry fragger in G2 and keep strain on the opposing workforce in tournaments. Professionals choose to play in sure settings and peripherals because of this, to carry out and enhance their abilities persistently.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.375

eDPI: 550

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Home windows Sensitivity: 6

Uncooked Enter: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

Draw define: 0

Alpha: 255

Shade: 4

Blue: 255

Inexperienced: 255

Crimson: 255

Dot: 0

Hole: -4

Dimension: 1

Model: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

View mannequin

FOV: 65

Offset X: 2

Offset Y: 1.5

Offset Z: -1

Presetpos: 0

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Proper Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Decrease Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch choices

-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128

Video settings

Video

Decision: 1280×960

Side Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Shade Mode: Pc Monitor

Brightness: 90%

Show Mode: Fullscreen

Superior video

World Shadow High quality: Medium

Mannequin / Texture Element: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Impact Element: Low

Shader Element: Low

Enhance Participant Distinction: Enabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x

Anticipate Vertical Sync: Disabled

Movement Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE S2-C

Keyboard: Logitech G715

Headset: Logitech G735

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

GPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME

PC Case: GIGABYTE AORUS C300

Gamers and fans can make use of the identical settings and peripherals as NiKo whereas making an attempt to emulate his success in CS:GO. With ample observe, they’ll additionally aspire to compete at his stage.

That is all for the newest in-game configurations and peripherals of NiKo in 2023. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda for the newest updates and extra skilled participant configurations.

