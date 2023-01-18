Wednesday, January 18, 2023
CS:GO NiKo all in-game settings, crosshair, peripherals, and more (Image via Twitter/@G2NiKo)
Gaming 

NiKo CS:GO settings (2023) – Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač is a Bosnian skilled Counter-Strike: World Offensive (CS:GO) participant who’s presently an lively member of G2 Esports. He’s famend for being one of the mechanically adept gamers on the planet and has persistently competed for the title of Finest Participant.

CS:GO is a traditional First-Particular person Shooter (FPS) title that has reigned supreme within the esports scene for years. The sport gives a number of prestigious occasions and tournaments for proficient gamers to showcase their in-game prowess. Peripherals and in-game settings represent a significant a part of the gameplay for professionals.

Listed below are NiKo’s newest crosshair settings, keybinds, peripherals, and extra in CS:GO.

CS:GO NiKo all in-game settings and particulars for 2023

youtube-cover

NiKo has been a formidable drive in each CS:GO match and has confirmed his potential within the workforce. He started his journey on the skilled stage in 2009 and has rolled via numerous groups and consolidated his place.

He entered CS:GO in 2012 with iNation, moved to the workforce mousesports in 2015, and remained on the roster for 2 years. After deciding to maneuver, he joined Faze Clan in 2017 and have become an vital pillar within the subsequent three years. NiKo then shifted to G2 Esports in 2020 and adopted the Rifler function.

His mechanical skills permit him to play because the entry fragger in G2 and keep strain on the opposing workforce in tournaments. Professionals choose to play in sure settings and peripherals because of this, to carry out and enhance their abilities persistently.

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 1.375
  • eDPI: 550
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
  • Hz: 1000
  • Home windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Uncooked Enter: 1
  • Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

  • Draw define: 0
  • Alpha: 255
  • Shade: 4
  • Blue: 255
  • Inexperienced: 255
  • Crimson: 255
  • Dot: 0
  • Hole: -4
  • Dimension: 1
  • Model: 4
  • Thickness: 0
  • Sniper Width: 1

View mannequin

  • FOV: 65
  • Offset X: 2
  • Offset Y: 1.5
  • Offset Z: -1
  • Presetpos: 0
  • Shift Left Amt: 1.5
  • Shift Proper Amt: 0.75
  • Recoil: 0
  • Righthand: 1

Bob

  • Decrease Amt: 5
  • Amt Lat: 0.33
  • Amt Vert: 0.14
  • Cycle: 0.98

Launch choices

-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128

Video settings

Video

  • Decision: 1280×960
  • Side Ratio: 4:3
  • Scaling Mode: Stretched
  • Shade Mode: Pc Monitor
  • Brightness: 90%
  • Show Mode: Fullscreen

Superior video

  • World Shadow High quality: Medium
  • Mannequin / Texture Element: Low
  • Texture Streaming: Disabled
  • Impact Element: Low
  • Shader Element: Low
  • Enhance Participant Distinction: Enabled
  • Multicore Rendering: Enabled
  • Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
  • FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
  • Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x
  • Anticipate Vertical Sync: Disabled
  • Movement Blur: Disabled
  • Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
  • Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
  • Mouse: ZOWIE S2-C
  • Keyboard: Logitech G715
  • Headset: Logitech G735
  • Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC specs

  • CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
  • GPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
  • Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME
  • PC Case: GIGABYTE AORUS C300

youtube-cover

Gamers and fans can make use of the identical settings and peripherals as NiKo whereas making an attempt to emulate his success in CS:GO. With ample observe, they’ll additionally aspire to compete at his stage.

That is all for the newest in-game configurations and peripherals of NiKo in 2023. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda for the newest updates and extra skilled participant configurations.

