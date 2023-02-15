Nikki Haley launches GOP campaign by insulting Americans age 75 and over. Great start!

Be careful, mid-to-upper septuagenarians. Newly minted GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has questions on your psychological acuity!

The South Carolina governor and former U.N. ambassador formally launched her marketing campaign Wednesday with, amongst different issues, a name for “obligatory psychological competency assessments for politicians over 75 years outdated.”

That line was certainly aimed toward pleasing Republicans who’ve satisfied themselves that 80-year-old President Joe Biden is senile (whereas additionally being a devious felony and an omnipotent leftist singlehandedly reworking America right into a socialist hellscape). But it surely was additionally a shot at 76-year-old former President Donald Trump, additionally a candidate, and at a large swath of the GOP’s most dependable base of voters.

Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks throughout an occasion sponsored by Turning Level USA at Clemson College, on Nov. 29, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.

A Pew Analysis Middle research of the 2020 presidential election discovered voters ages 75 to 92 have been the one ones who clearly favored Trump over Biden, by 58% to 42%.

As a liberal, I can see why you would possibly wish to test the psychological competency of anybody who supported Trump, however from a strategic viewpoint, launching your Republican marketing campaign with a heavy dose of ageism appears unwise.

Haley 2024 – Unwise!

In fact “Unwise!” might as nicely be Haley’s marketing campaign slogan, given {that a} new Reuters/Ipsos ballot confirmed she’s supported by a non-whopping 4% of registered Republicans. And that was earlier than she steered folks of their mid-70s could be incompetent.

Former President Donald Trump would additionally meet Nikki Haley’s standards for “wants psychological competency check.”

In her speech, Haley referred to as for “a brand new technology of management” whereas reciting what appeared like an “Each Republican Speaking Level From The Final 40 Years” Mad Lib.

The South Carolina governor and GOP presidential candidate declares racism over!

The primary lady of colour to run for the Republican presidential nomination, Haley declared America is “not a racist nation.” As she was saying that Wednesday, a white man in Buffalo was being sentenced to life in jail for killing 10 folks in a racist mass capturing, admitting throughout the sentencing: “I shot and killed folks as a result of they have been Black.”

Story continues

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks throughout a safety council assembly in regards to the escalating tensions between the Ukraine and Russia at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Between that, an increase in anti-semitism and the truth that, in line with Gallup polling, 64% of Individuals “imagine racism towards Black folks is widespread” in america, I’d say the jury’s nonetheless out on that entire “racist nation” factor.

Hello, I am Nikki Haley, and I am not outdated like some folks

However setting all stump-speech pablum apart, Haley made clear she’s going to leverage her age for benefit within the major race. At 51, she’s 24 years away from requiring the type of psychological competency check she steered, a reality I’m positive will weigh closely on the minds of voters who assume the common 75-year-old must be set adrift on an ice floe.

You’ll be able to see the political advertisements now: “Hello, I’m Nikki Haley. Are you prepared for a brand new technology of management? Do you assume politicians like Joe Biden and my former boss who I’d by no means insult, Donald Trump, must be despatched upstate to farm pancakes and catch butterflies? Would you like a president who has the center to look your pop-pop or mee-maw within the eyes and say, ‘You’ve reached an arbitrary age, so I now not assume your mind works proper’? In that case, and in case you are underneath the age of 75, I’m asking on your vote.”

I can nearly really feel the Haley-mentum already. (When you’re over 75 and never feeling the Haley-mentum, please instantly get a psychological competency check.)

