Nightstalker surprise pick allows Liquid to eliminate Aster

Dota 2 The Worldwide (TI) 11 finals is lastly underway with the primary match being within the decrease bracket between Workforce Liquid and Workforce Aster. The collection went the gap with each groups managing to take one recreation off the opposite. It was Workforce Liquid that lastly got here out on prime in Sport 3 with a shock Nightstalker decide.

So much was driving on the match, with Workforce Liquid’s MATUMBAMAN having introduced earlier that TI 11 could be his final skilled match earlier than retiring. Workforce Aster was the one Chinese language crew left on this 12 months’s TI after they eradicated PSG.LGD.

How did the Dota 2 collection go between Workforce Liquid vs Workforce Aster

Sport 1 – Liquid Wins

Workforce Liquid – Marci, Broodmother, Lich, Lina, Bloodseeker

Marci, Broodmother, Lich, Lina, Bloodseeker Workforce Aster – Crystal Maiden, Leshrac, Spirit Breaker, Sniper, Underlord.

Sport 1 was the longest of your entire collection with MATUMBAMAN on Bloodseeker and Aster settling for an aggressive tactic with Sniper and Leshrac. Whereas Broodmother was pressured in lane, Aster was repeatedly picked off early on by Marci.

Barring a again forth in the course of the center a part of the sport, Liquid constructed upon the early benefit with Lina having an immense affect. The overwhelming stress quickly turned an excessive amount of as Liquid got here barrelling in down mid and Aster tried to mount a protection 3v5, in useless.

Sport 2 – Aster Wins

Workforce Liquid – Leshrac, Tusk, Crystal Maiden, Storm Spirit, Morphling.

Leshrac, Tusk, Crystal Maiden, Storm Spirit, Morphling. Workforce Aster – Sniper, Marci, Jakiro, Pudge, Omniknight

This time round, Aster picked Marci after seeing her heroics within the first recreation. The Storm Spirit decide from Liquid was probably to leap onto Sniper. The Omniknight final decide shocked the panel, however Aster appeared assured in saving the collection with the Dota 2 hero and it did pay dividends.

The Chinese language crew drew first blood, with Marci leaping on Crystal Maiden. Pudge additionally managed to have a dominant begin towards Storm Spirit. Aster shortly began constructing their gold lead early on, faring a lot better than the earlier recreation. Liquid bought some parity once they have been capable of kill each Sniper and Pudge within the prime lane with out dropping any of their heroes.

Pudge, with Aghanim’s Scepter and a number of stacks on Flesh Heap, turned an nearly insurmountable impediment with Monet’s Sniper later within the Dota 2 recreation getting a Rampage. The Chinese language crew regarded in a lot better sync in comparison with the primary recreation of the collection and excessive floor was breached. Liquid referred to as gg quickly after.

Sport 3

Workforce Liquid – Nightstalker, Timeless, Pangolier, Lina, Tusk

Nightstalker, Timeless, Pangolier, Lina, Tusk Workforce Aster – Beastmaster, Drow Ranger, Naga Siren, Crystal Maiden, Primal Beast

The shock twist to the draft was MATUMBAMAN’s Nightstalker decide, which he by the way picked for himself given this might have been his final skilled Dota 2 match if Workforce Liquid was eradicated. The shock decide did carry the chance of falling flat.

Very similar to Sport 2, Aster once more picked up first blood, this time within the prime lane. Crystal Maiden’s presence within the lane neutered Tusk’s effectiveness within the lane and the Chinese language Dota 2 crew stored harassing the Radiant heroes. The management over the sport see-sawed for fairly some time, with the scoreline being 5-4 in favor of Liquid on the 10 minute mark.

The primary Roshan try occurred with MATUMBAMAN utilizing Darkish Ascension. Naga Siren tried to make use of her final to stroll within the pit however will get managed by a rolling Pangolier. Though Aster managed to kill Lina and waste the Aegis in the identical combat, Nightstalker survived.

The second Roshan try noticed Naga Siren sing her means into the pit and steal an Aghanim’s Shard however the combat that adopted went poorly for Aster with Lina and Nightstalker hitting onerous. Pangolier stored disrupting any crew fights Aster may muster whereas Liquid stored selecting off kills.

Workforce Aster is now out of the match in 4th place. They started their journey within the Higher Bracket, however fell to the Decrease Bracket after a loss to Tundra Esports. They’re eradicated in 4th place after a rematch towards Workforce Liquid. #TI11 Workforce Aster is now out of the match in 4th place. They started their journey within the Higher Bracket, however fell to the Decrease Bracket after a loss to Tundra Esports. They’re eradicated in 4th place after a rematch towards Workforce Liquid. #TI11 https://t.co/xFhZMSYSEO

Liquid’s dominance and management over the match didn’t wane and Aster had no different possibility however to resign to their destiny and name the match. MATUMBAMAN’s swan music continues as Workforce Liquid will play on the ultimate day of this 12 months’s Dota 2 The Worldwide.






