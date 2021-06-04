Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027 investigated in the latest research

Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) are the most essential active safety system of vehicle which is designed to enhance driver perceptions and safety rations along with helps in preventing road accidents. The global pandemic of COVID-19 inversely affected the global growth of NVS & DMS due to the announcement of lockdown in various economies. Government took various initiatives regarding prevention of coronavirus which includes lockdown that impacts in shut down of manufacturing of essential automobile parts and slowdown in supply of it. Whereas, the market growth is expected to drive over the forthcoming period due to the rise in fatal incidents across the globe which encourages the demand for night vision systems and driver monitoring systems.

For instance: as per World Health Organization (WHO) nearly 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day, that cost loss of around USD 518 billion globally. In addition, rise in demand for premium class vehicles is the factor propelling the market growth over the forecast years. However, high price of NVS and DMS is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in demand premium class vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in cases of fatal incidents and growing production of automobiles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autoliv, Inc.

Robert Bosch GMBH

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Omron Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Visteon Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Denso Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Night vision system

Driver monitoring system

By Application:

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors