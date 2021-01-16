Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market 2020: Industrial Forecast and Trends- AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Valeo, Veoneer Inc., OMRON Corporation

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Market Insights

Increased safety concern and rise in sales of luxury cars has driven the market growth of the industry significantly. This trend has affected the market growth positively and will raise the market share in the forecast period significantly, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Rise in sales of vehicles has also meant in the rise of road accidents worldwide. This has induced the automotive industry to innovate and develop automotive safety systems which include the Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System. These systems play an important role in lessening the instances of road accidents.

Night Vision System as the name suggests enables the driver of the vehicles to look beyond the reach of the vehicle headlights, helping the drivers during night time or during adverse weather conditions. Driver Monitoring System tracks the attentiveness and awareness of the drivers through an infrared detector which tracks the eye movements of the driver. These systems inform the driver of any threat forthcoming with the help of sounds and flashlights, if the driver fails to acknowledge these warning then the system applies automatic brakes to avoid any accidents or any life-threatening situations.

Surveys conducted in the region of Europe recently concluded that 38% of all fatal accidents occur during the night time. This fact emphasis the need for night vision and driver monitoring system to be installed in a larger segment of vehicles rather than just luxurious cars.

Major Market Players Covered in the Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market Are:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market are AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Valeo, Veoneer Inc., OMRON Corporation, Magna International Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., and Visteon Corporation.

Market Drivers:

• Increased safety awareness and concerns is driving the market growth

• Rise in sales of luxury cars globally has also affected the market growth positively as these systems are majorly installed in luxury cars

Market Restraints:

• High cost of these systems is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

• High chances of hacking of these systems is also a major restraint in the market growth

Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market Scope and Segments

By Vehicle

o Passenger Vehicles

o Commercial Vehicles

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

