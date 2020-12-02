Night Vision Devices Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Night Vision Device Market Outlook – 2026 Human eye can see till a certain range of electromagnetic spectrum. Ranges such as infrared or light beams are unseen to human eyes without any aid. Thus, the night vision device comes into picture which, by its picture enhancement and thermal imaging helps see in dark. These night vision devices are highly optoelectronic equipment. This helps user to see in dark. It also provides multi-spectral imaging, optical directing, eye tracking, and others. They are used in aerial vehicles, ground defense, and marine containers. The night vision devices market is expected to experience growth owing to technological enhancement and high demand in defense. For civilian purpose, they are used for home security, camping, search, and rescue. With the rise in events such as terrorist attacks, trespassing, border protection, and counter actions, the army needs to operate at night leading to increase in demand for night vision devices in defense. There is integration of night vision devices with sensor technology done which results in better approximations with precision. This fusion technology enables the user to transmit data and images easily to the base center and collect the intelligence required in various actions.

Government organizations are engaging in upgrading their weapons and devices to enhance the navigation, surveillance, and targeting capabilities in many countries around the world. This drives the need for such devices resulting to increasing night vision devices market size. For combat and patrolling operations in defense, the rise in demand for night vision devices has led to increased defense budget globally. It is also expected to create a better opportunity for manufacturers due to increased expenditure by government into R&D night vision technology. For example, the U.S. military has come into agreement with BAE Systems for technological development in night vision devices. The high cost of night vision devices due to use of third generation technology and cuts in defense budget is expected to hinder the growth of the night vision devices market.

The night vision devices market is categorized into product, technology, and application. The product category can be further segmented into goggles (bi-ocular and monocular), camera, scope, and others (binoculars and clips). The goggles segment currently dominates night vision devices market share as it is lightweight and comes with detachable property, thus increasing its demand in the night vision devices industry. This demand is expected to contribute the further night vision devices market growth in the coming years. Next category technology can further be segmented into image intensifier, thermal imaging, and infrared illumination. Image intensifier technology is expected to grow in near future due to lower pricing than thermal imaging. Based on application, the market is further segmented into navigation, surveillance, targeting, and others (security and hunting). The aircrafts and CCTVs surveillance segment dominates the market due to rapid development in unmanned aerial vehicles. Region wise, the night vision devices market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa (LAMEA). The rise in demand for night vision devices in Asia-Pacific region is expected due to increased spending in military and aerospace. North America accounts for the maximum share in the night vision devices market.

Key Market Segments

Product

Goggles (Bi-ocular and Monocular)

Camera

Scope

Others (Binoculars and Clips)

Technology

Image Intensifiers

Thermal Imaging

Infrared Illumination

Application

Navigation

Surveillance

Targeting

Others (Hunting and Security)

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Thales group

FLIR® Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Collins Aerospace

Bharat Electronics Limited

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Harris Group Inc.

American Technologies Network Corp.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

SATIR

