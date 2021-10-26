“Night Teeth”: the vampire film that conquered the Portuguese on Netflix

It ranks sixth on the streaming platform trends. Megan Fox plays one of the characters.

The film lasts one hour and 47 minutes.

There’s a new movie on Netflix that promises to meet metrics for fans of vampire stories. It’s called “Night Teeth” and it was sung by Adam Randall. It debuted on the streaming platform on October 20 and is currently number six in the top 10 trends in the national catalog.

The narrative takes place in Boyle Heights, an area of ​​Los Angeles with a large population of Hispanic descent. For three generations, the neighborhood has operated under a pact that imposes a truce between the rich and cultured vampires and the rest of the residents who have negotiated peace to prevent further attacks.

One night a woman named Maria is kidnapped in her car. Friend Jay knows the deal – and he has a responsibility to keep it. But you also know that it was a vampire named Victor who kidnapped Maria. And he’s determined to bring her back, even if that means breaking the precious consensus.

While Jay tries to attack the vampires, he lets his younger brother Benny work as a driver. Benny is happy about the extra money he will get. But he’ll quickly be intrigued when the job takes him to a Beverly Hills mansion.

Zoe and Blaire will get in the car with a list of where Benny should drive them that evening. You have to do anything while it is dark – obviously they are two vampires on a hunting trip. Blaire and Benny grow closer as the night progresses. Jay and Victor will be on a collision course. And Zoe and Blaire will increasingly conflict. The narrative is broken down into numerous clubs and villas.

“Night Teeth” combines many traditional elements from the films and vampire series that we already know. For example, there is a sensual aura surrounding all of these mysterious creatures. Vampires murder and seduce. And of course people will try to attack them, but with very little success.

It’s not a movie that pretends to be in the least bit revolutionary. It picks up on the clichés of the genre, pays homage to so many other stories with creatures that feed on blood, and could be an hour and 47 minutes of fun for many viewers.

The cast includes names such as Megan Fox, Alfie Allen, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Debby Ryan, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Marlene Forte, Ash Santos, Nandy Martin and Jaren Mitchell.

